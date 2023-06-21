F1 teams achieve huge motorsports milestone

All 10 F1 teams have been given the coveted FIA Three-Star Environmental Accreditation.

As per F1.com, The FIA Environmental Accreditation Programme was launched in 2011 to help the motorsport industry assess and enhance their environmental performance. The industry's performances across a range of 17 criteria are measured, ranging from energy use, and supply chain management to transport planning, noise management, and carbon emissions.

Along with the 10 F1 teams, tire supplier Pirelli is at the same level while some circuits like Silverstone, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Austria, the UAE, Japan, and Singapore also hold some level of accreditation.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali spoke highly of the achievement:

“To have our whole championship, as well as many of our partners and promoters, achieve this milestone is a significant moment and one which demonstrates the ongoing commitment from the whole F1 community to change to reach our sustainability goals.

"There is of course a lot of work still to do, but we are committed to hitting our targets, continuing to innovate in a sustainable way, and setting a positive example to the motorsport community and beyond.”

"I'm doing things my own way" - F1 CEO says he is different from previous bosses of the sport

Former Ferrari team principal Stefano Domenicali took over as the CEO from Chase Carey a couple of years ago.

While appearing on the Beyond the Grid podcast, Domenicali explained how he is different from Carey and Bernie Ecclestone. He said:

"Well, I think that it would be wrong to say that I'm doing things differently. What I can say is that I'm doing things my own way, having huge respect for what Bernie did. He created this in a period that was impossible to think that he would be able to deliver such incredible growth.

"Then we had four years of Chase, who had the very difficult task, after more than 60 years of Bernie's era, to take Formula 1 to a different step. He did an incredible job.

"There was a lot of skepticism because he was coming from a different world and I think that he delivered something very important. Now it's me that has to keep growing this business, knowing that I know the sport because I was born in this sport.

"But I also have the responsibility of understanding how the world is evolving in terms of sports, entertainment, and business. I'm doing this with my style. I love to share things, I love to try to engage with the people."

It would be fascinating to where the sport goes from here under the leadership of Domenicali.

Poll : 0 votes