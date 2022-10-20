F1 TV schedule for this weekend in USA: Broadcast partners and timings revealed

The Lone Star state is gearing up to witness live motorsport action as F1 heads to Austin for the 2022 US Grand Prix. The 19th round of the season will take place at the Circuit of the Americas, a 3.43-mile-long (5.5-kilometer-long) circuit, over 56 laps of high-speed racing.

With the drivers' championship already settled in favor of Max Verstappen, the P2 in the drivers' standings is up for grabs. With Sergio Perez leading Charles Leclerc by just one point, and George Russell and Carlos Sainz also in the distant mix, the runner-up position could be anyones for the taking.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on the battle between Red Bull and Ferrari for the constructors' title. Although 165 points separate the two, the Scuderia will be hoping to mount an assault on the only remaining title this season.

Two other interesting battles that will play out over this weekend, and hopefully the next ones, are those between Ferrari and Mercedes and between Alpine and McLaren in the constructors' championship. While the Silver Arrows hope to upend Ferrari's run for P2 in the standings, the latter two will clash over what has now turned personal following the Oscar Piastri fiasco.

So how does the American crowd get to watch these battles play out? Find out here as we provide you with the details of where and when to watch the 2022 F1 US GP.

Broadcast partners and timings for 2022 F1 US GP

Fans in the US can watch all the sessions on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The timings for the weekend in Austin are :

USA

FP1: 3:00 pm ET, Friday, October 21, 2022

FP2: 6:00 pm ET, Friday, October 21, 2022

FP3: 3:00 pm ET, Saturday, October 22, 2022

Qualifying: 6:00 pm ET, Saturday, October 22, 2022

Main race: 3:00 pm ET, Sunday, October 23, 2022

With timings like these, you will no longer need to set those alarms and wake up at dreary hours!

More about the F1 US GP circuit

The Circuit of the Americas is located in Austin, Texas. It is a Grade 1 track as per the FIA specifications and has hosted the F1 US GP from 2012 to 2019, followed by a year break in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, and resuming in 2021. The track is currently under contract to host the event until 2026.

Apart from F1, COTA also hosts the three NASCAR Series' – Cup, Xfinity, and Truck, along with GP motorcycle racing, MotoAmerica, and the Trans-Am series. Completed in 2012, it has seen the highest number of fans in attendance at any F1 event in the Americas, with 400,000 spectators arriving for the inaugural race.

Coupled with the Netflix series Drive to Survive, COTA plays an immense role in the sport's surge in popularity in the US.

