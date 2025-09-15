F1 veteran dreams of a Max Verstappen & Ferrari union in future: “would be sensational”

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen came out ahead of the Italian GP and detailed the possibility of a move to Ferrari in the future. F1 Veteran Eddie Irvine then revealed his dream of the Dutchman moving to the Scuderia, while also warning Verstappen not to make the same mistake as Lewis Hamilton.

Ad

Max Verstappen was questioned during the Italian GP weekend about Lewis Hamilton's struggles at Ferrari and whether the Red Bull driver sees himself at the Maranello-based team in the future. The F1 champions suggested that it is impossible to rule out a move to Ferrari and that anything can happen in the future.

Former F1 driver Eddie Irvine, who drove for Ferrari in the early-mid 2000s, came out and reflected on Hamilton's move to the Scuderia, while also detailing what Verstappen should do if the Dutchman intends to join the Italian team.

Ad

Trending

“The problem with Lewis, he came a bit too old, but he won seven world championships, so there’s always a price. Michael probably gave up two, three, maybe even more world championships to leave Benetton to go [to Ferrari],” said Irvine (via Sky Sports)

F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Source: Getty

The F1 Veteran detailed how Michael Schumacher didn't win championships with Ferrari for four years, and was building the team around him, which then led to him winning five consecutive titles with the red team.

Ad

“People forget, it took four years (for Schumacher). He was always in the vicinity. He was driving the wheels off the thing to try and be there, so it was very easy for it not to happen. But I would love Verstappen to come to Ferrari. I think the two of them together would be sensational. I hope he doesn’t leave it too late like Lewis did,” added Eddie Irvine

Ad

While Max Verstappen failed to rule out a move to Ferrari, he did suggest that he won't race for the Italian team just for the sake of it, but to actually win with them.

“I see the opportunity to win”: Max Verstappen on what it would take for him to race for Ferrari

Max Verstappen has been linked to Mercedes for over a year. Toto Wolff and the Dutchman were reportedly in talks over a possible move for Verstappen with Mercedes. However, the Red Bull driver came out at the Hungarian GP and confirmed that he will be staying with the Milton Keynes-based outfit for 2026.

Ad

When questioned about a future with Ferrari, Verstappen said,

“They have two drivers contracted for next year, so there is no discussion anyway. Now, is there a chance? Yes, there are a lot of chances in life for any kind of decision.” (via Motorsport)

“I think Ferrari is a massive brand,” he said. “All the drivers, they see and they picture themselves there, ‘I would like to drive for Ferrari.’ But I think that's also where the mistake comes, just to drive for Ferrari. If I would ever want to go there, I don't go there just to drive for Ferrari, I go there because I see the opportunity to win,” added Max Verstappen

The Dutchman's current contract with Red Bull runs until the end of the 2028 season, but reportedly, there is a car performance-based exit clause in the contract.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More