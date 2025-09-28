F1 veteran rules out Carlos Sainz’s Mercedes entry after Antonelli’s Baku result

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has ruled out a potential Carlos Sainz move to Mercedes. Schumacher has come to this assessment following Andrea Kimi Antonelli's strong result in the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Before the Baku race weekend, Kimi Antonelli was under pressure following some average outings in the Mercedes challenger. However, the young Italian was able to bring his A-game to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, where he secured an impressive P4 finish.

Carlos Sainz, on his end, had a sensational result himself, as he was able to stick his Williams challenger in P3 (started from second place) at the end of the 51-lap race.

In recent times, rumors swirled in the paddock linking Sainz to Mercedes amid Kimi Antonelli's tough run, but following the latter's Baku result, Ralf Schumacher has asserted that the Mercedes door is now fully shut for Sainz. In a conversation with Sky Germany’s Boxengasse Backstage podcast, he recently added:

"Formula 1 is very short-lived. Kimi Antonelli had an important weekend in Baku, where he delivered under pressure. This result was also important internally for Mercedes. Not only Kimi was under pressure, but also Toto Wolff."

"He decided to keep Kimi in the cockpit after Lewis Hamilton. Kimi had a solid weekend. He can now build on that. That’s why I don’t think this door will open again for Carlos Sainz."

Carlos Sainz and Kimi Antonelli are both in their maiden F1 campaigns with Williams and the Toto Wolff-led Mercedes team.

Williams' boss calls for 'trusting the process' following Carlos Sainz's P3 in Baku

Carlos Sainz is one of the experienced drivers on the modern Formula 1 grid. He has been competing in the sport for several years and is highly regarded by many people within the paddock.

Sainz's podium finish in Baku was a big morale boost for Williams, and following the result, team principal James Vowles called for 'trusting the process'. In line with this, the Brit added the following via the post-race debrief in Baku:

"This is one podium and the giants out there are able to get on the podium every week and win races and we have a long way to go before we're able to achieve that. And in one year, we won't fix everything that we need to fix." Via Motorsport.

"But my ask of you is stay with us. I hope what everyone can see is we're on the right journey. Trust the process. And there's a lot of good things to come. But be by Williams's side when it happens."

Carlos Sainz has a multi-year deal with the Williams F1 team. In the ongoing 2025 season, the Spaniard is currently in 12th place in the drivers' standings with 31 points.

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports (4000+). When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More