F1 veteran urges Lawrence Stroll to drop his son from Aston Martin: “Emotion or success”

Renowned F1 veteran Ralf Schumacher has shared his thoughts on Aston Martin. Speaking about the team, the former F1 driver urged Lawrence Stroll to drop his son, Lance Stroll, if he wanted the team to be a title contender in the upcoming years and achieve success.
Despite having the potential, Aston Martin have failed to match the likes of McLaren, Red Bull, Ferrari, or Mercedes in the last few years. While their car has not been the strongest, their drivers, specifically Lance, have not been at their absolute best.
The British team currently has Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll as its drivers. While Alonso's driving prowess despite his age is unquestionable, questions have been raised about Stroll's performance in the last few years.
The Canadian driver, who is the son of Aston Martin chairman Lawrence Stroll, has failed to prove his worth to the team. In both 2023 and 2024, he was no match for Alonso and, as a result, proved to be a drawback for the team.
Schumacher, speaking about Aston Martin, urged Stroll Sr. to drop his son if he wanted to become a world champion in Formula 1 in the near future. Here's what he told Bild about this:
"If he [Lawrence Stroll] really wants to become world champion, he has to fire his son. Lance's 0-27 in qualifying against his teammate Fernando Alonso says it all."
"The father has to decide: emotion or success. If he's serious, he has to completely rethink the driver pairing for 2026. I think he knows that, but the decision is difficult for him," he further added.
Currently, both Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll are at identical 26 points, after 14 races and three Sprints. However, the two-time world champion, Alonso, has been more consistent with his performances.
Aston Martin's Lance Stroll is unhappy with the upcoming 2026 car
Lance Stroll is reportedly unhappy about the upcoming 2026 car. F1 is set to have a new regulation next year, where the cars will undergo some major changes, something Stroll is unhappy about. Here's what he said about this:
"I think as drivers we want to push every lap, we want to feel that the car has good grip and it's exciting to drive, it's physically demanding in the races. So yeah, I'd probably be more excited if the regs were going that direction, but I'm sure whoever is going to have the fastest car on the new set of regulations is going to be a very happy guy."
Currently, Stroll's team is in P6 in the Constructors' Championship with 52 points after 14 races and three Sprints. McLaren continues to lead the title battle ahead of Ferrari and Mercedes.