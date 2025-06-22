F1 veteran warns Lewis Hamilton-Charles Leclerc against internal “quarrel” 

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have respectively been involved in arguments with their race engineers over the radio at different races. While Hamilton gets used to his new race engineers after working with Peter Bonnington for over a decade, Leclerc has now been working with Bryan Bozzi for over a year. Former F1 driver Christian Danner recently came out and has warned the Ferrari driver about the internal quarrels.

It all began at the Miami GP, where Lewis Hamilton followed Charles Leclerc and was the faster car. He asked the team to let Leclerc pass him and chase after the driver ahead. However, Ferrari's indecisiveness led to Hamilton making sarcastic comments, including the “have a tea break while you’re at it” comment.

Charles Leclerc was also involved in an argumentative exchange with his team at the 2025 F1 Canadian GP. The Monegasque started the race on hard tires and wanted to go long in a one-stop strategy. However, Ferrari opted for a two-stop strategy and asked Leclerc to pit earlier than he wanted to, which led to the Monegasque complaining on the radio.

Former F1 driver Christian Danner recently came out with advice for the two Ferrari drivers regarding the radio quarrels. He said,

“Well, if I were team boss, I'd say, listen up, guys, I don't want to hear any more of these arguments and smug remarks. That's it. Order You simply make a fool of yourself if you constantly talk past each other. The Leclerc incident with the engineer was insane."

"If I know I'm going to end up on TV, then I have to think very carefully about whether I might not just press the radio button. And that would be my advice to everyone involved. It's perfectly normal that discrepancies or dissonances sometimes arise. But then you just don't press the radio button and say: We'll talk about it later,” added Danner (via motorsport-magazin)

Christian Danner suggests that the “decision-making authority” lies with the team amid Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's radio shenanigans

Lewis Hamilton let Charles Leclerc by at the 2025 Chinese GP as the Monegasque was faster. However, he expected Ferrari to make the same call at Miami when the Briton was the faster driver, but the decision took longer than expected, which frustrated Hamilton.

Leclerc also wanted to make the one-stop working in Canada. However, Christian Danner suggested that it's the team that has all the data in front of them and that it is up to them to make the strategic calls. He said,

“While you can judge certain things from the cockpit, you obviously have to leave the decision-making authority to those who see everything. Yes, I can incorporate the information, but the strategy department makes that decision.”

Speculations around Lewis Hamilton's early exit from Ferrari began after the disappointing Spanish GP. However, the Briton came out and denied the rumors suggesting he's just getting started at the Italian stable.

