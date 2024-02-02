F1 wizard Adrian Newey’s wife fuels rumor mill by liking a tweet about her husband’s 'regrets' and joining Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari

Red Bull CTO Adrian Newey's wife Amanda liked a tweet about the former's regret of not racing alongside Lewis Hamilton and joining Ferrari.

Newey is considered one of the greatest engineering minds in sports history and has built some of the fastest cars such as the RB19, McLaren 1998, and Williams FW14B etc.

While appearing on the Beyond the Grid podcast, the Briton had stated he was emotionally a bit regretful about not joining Ferrari in his illustrious career. He said on the podcast:

"Emotionally, I guess, to a point, yes. But just as, for instance, working with Fernando and Lewis would have been fabulous. But it never happened. It's just circumstance sometimes, that's the way it is."

A fan on X commented that it would been 'insane' had Newey built a car for the Ferrari F1 team in the 2025 season amid Lewis Hamilton's 'shock' move to the Italian team to partner alongside Charles Leclerc.

Adrian Newey's wife liked the tweet to fuel the fire to the rumors that the Red Bull CTO might join the Prancing Horses as well. Although, it seems highly unlikely that Newey would leave world champions Red Bull anytime soon.

Mercedes team boss chimes in on seeing Lewis Hamilton drive for Ferrari

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff stated that every driver 'dreams' of driving for the red team amid Lewis Hamilton's departure from the German team.

Speaking to the media, including the Telegraph, the Austrian spoke about Lewis Hamilton's desire to finish his career driving for Ferrari. He said:

"Every race driver dreams of being in a red overall in the red car. We’ve discussed it many times before, that this would be exciting to do one day. But over the years we came to the conclusion that finishing the legacy here was something that one can be proud of."

"But I never ignored the possibility of change. Whether for Ferrari or another team. It is what it is. As I said, the fact didn’t surprise me at all. Maybe the timing. But I can understand."

Both Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton have assured their fans that the duo will be working in harmony and professionally in the 2024 season despite their time coming to an end at the end of the year.

It will be interesting to see if they can be more competitive on the track this season compared to their underwhelming 2022 and 2023 campaigns.