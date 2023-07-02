F1 world pours their tributes for the late 18-year-old driver Dilano van 't Hoff

In some extremely shocking and saddening news, Dutch racing driver Dilano van 't Hoff has tragically passed away following a crash at a race in the Formula Regional European Championship. The 18-year-old MP Motorsport driver was competing in the second race at the renowned Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium when the incident occurred. The race on Saturday was red-flagged and ultimately not restarted, leaving the motorsport community devastated by the loss of such a promising young talent.

The news of Dilano van 't Hoff's untimely demise has reverberated throughout the world of Formula One, and tributes from drivers, teams, and officials have been pouring in to commemorate the young driver.

F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali expressed his profound sadness over the tragedy, stating,

"We are so sad to learn of the passing of Dilano van't Hoff today at Spa-Francorchamps. Dilano died in pursuit of his dream to reach the pinnacle of motorsport. Along with the entire motorsport community, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

Motorsport's governing body, the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile), also extended their heartfelt condolences. In an official statement, the FIA said,

"The FIA extends its condolences to the family and friends of Dilano van 't Hoff and to the MP Motorsport Team following the incident today during the Formula Regional European Championship event at Spa-Francorchamps."

Reigning champions Oracle Red Bull Racing also expressed their condolences. Their heartfelt tweet read,

"Our hearts go out to Dilano's family, friends, and the larger motorsport community. Pausing to reflect on the tragic passing of this young man, far too soon."

Similarly, other teams such as Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes also offered their condolences to the family of the late driver.

Dilano van 't Hoff was widely regarded as an emerging talent in the motorsport world. At just 18 years old, he had already shown great promise and was considered a rising star. His untimely death has left a void in the hearts of many, as he represented the future of Dutch racing and had the potential to make a significant impact on the international stage.

Max Verstappen and other F1 drivers pay their tributes to Dilano van 't Hoff

Numerous drivers have taken to social media to pay tribute to Dilano. They have expressed their shock, sadness, and offered condolences to his family and friends. The loss of a young driver serves as a reminder of the risks associated with the sport and the need for constant improvement in safety measures.

Lance Stroll spoke to the media following the Austrian GP Sprint race, saying,

"It breaks my heart what happened (to Dilano). Eau Rouge at Spa needs some looking into. Every time we go through (Eau Rouge) there's an accident waiting to happen. Today it happened again and we lost a young kid."

Similarly, Fernando Alonso spoke to the media as well, and shared similar views on the tragic incident, urging the motorsports authority to take measures and ensure the safety of drivers on such tracks.

"I think the disability in wet conditions is just incredible in single-seaters now, and especially in Formula 1. What happened today shouldn't be repeated in the future," stated Alonso.

Max Verstappen took to Twitter to share his condolences with the friends and family of van't Hoff. He wrote,

"Extremely sad to hear the news about Dilano today.. I want to send my condolences to Dilano’s family and loved ones. Rest in peace."

Other drivers such as Carlos Sainz, George Russell and Lando Norris among others also took to Twitter to express their grief and condolences towards the passage of Dilano van 't Hoff.

The legacy of Dilano van 't Hoff will undoubtedly live on in the hearts and memories of those who knew him. His spirit, determination, and passion for racing will continue to inspire future generations of drivers. As the F1 world mourns the loss of one of its own, it is a time for reflection, unity, and a renewed commitment to safety in the sport.

The thoughts and prayers of the entire Formula One community are with Dilano van 't Hoff's family, friends, and the MP Motorsport team as they come to terms with this tragic loss. In the face of this devastating event, the racing world stands together, offering support and solidarity to honor the memory of the young talent who left an indelible mark on the hearts of all who crossed his path.

