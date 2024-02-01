“Fabrizio Romano of F1. Here we go!”: Lewis Hamilton’s ‘accurate’ Ferrari move prediction by Chris Medland breaks the internet 

Fans recently reacted to F1 journalist Chris Medland's confirmation of Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari in 2025.

It has been reported that Hamilton is set to leave Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025, despite his contract obligations that would have kept him at the German outfit till the 2026 season. The Brit will most likely replace Carlos Sainz, whose contract with the Italian team is set to expire at the end of the upcoming season. Hamilton will partner Charles Leclerc, who recently signed a multi-year extension with the Italian team.

While nothing has been confirmed yet and both teams have released no official statements, journalist Chris Medland has called the reports "accurate" on social media.

"No official confirmation yet from either side, but am told Hamilton to Ferrari is accurate. Set to replace Sainz in 2025, forming a partnership with Leclerc. A massive move #F1," he wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Medland has been known for precise reports relating to Formula 1 in the past. Fans were quick to react to the journalist's claim, with many applauding him for the accurate work he has done so far. Some fans even compared him to Fabrizio Romano, an Italian football journalist known for his reliable reports.

"Chris Medland the Fabrizio Romano of F1. Here we go!," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

One fan questioned Lewis Hamilton's potential move, wondering if it was the right decision.

"I don't understand, why would he do this ? Ferrari at this point in time isn't better than Mercedes. Why leave ? Why ? What if the car this year is fast and much better than ferrari, would he still go ??," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another fan felt sorry for Sainz given the time he has spent with the team. Remarkably, he was the only non-Red Bull driver to win a Grand Prix during the 2023 season of Formula 1 amid the Austrian outfit's domination over the year.

"In the middle of all of this, I’ll say that I am sorry for Carlos. He has been nothing but a valuable asset for Ferrari and didn’t deserve to be treated as the second option. I’m sure he’ll find a good seat, hopefully at Audi," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions on Lewis Hamilton's potential move to Ferrari:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Toto Wolff set to brief with Mercedes later today ahead of Lewis Hamilton's reported move to Ferrari

It has been further reported by Sky Sports that Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff will be briefing the team in their Brackley HQ later today, following which, Hamilton's move to Ferrari in 2025 will be announced.

Lewis Hamilton started driving for Mercedes in the 2013 season. At the time, he had won one world championship with McLaren in 2008. In the decade he has spent with the German team so far, he managed to win six drivers' World Championships and was a big reason for the team's eight constructors' championships.

The drop in Mercedes' performance since the 2022 season under the new regulations, however, has emerged to be one of the factors why Lewis Hamilton might be making the move to the Maranello team. He hasn't won a race in the past two seasons, meanwhile, Ferrari has managed to win five. Although Mercedes was the runner-up in the 2023 Championship, Ferrari's developmental comeback has been significant.