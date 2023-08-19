Famed F1 presenter announces return to broadcasting duties after being sidelined with a stroke

One of the top F1 presenters in the sport, Jennie Gow, recently announced that she will be returning to work at the Dutch GP.

The Brit had a severe stroke back in January of 2023, which forced her to take a long eight-month recovery break. Thankfully, she is healthy enough to start working again.

Jennie Gow recently posted a message on Twitter, saying that she will be returning to the Zandvoort circuit next week. Since she is a little out of touch, she stated BBC Live, where she works, will help her get up to speed. Gow wrote:

"I'm delighted (and a little nervous) to say that I will be returning to the #F1 circuit for the Dutch GP. It's been almost 8 months since my stroke and I'm still not able to do all the things I could before, but @IMG, @bbc5live and @F1 are going to help me get back into the pit lane to see how I go."

Lastly, Gow mentioned how her therapist has cautioned her that she has still not fully recovered from the stroke. She also thanked everyone who supported her during her recovery period.

"My lovely therapists are supporting me and continue to remind me I'm a work in progress and not the finished article. So, please bear with me, mind the gaps and wish me luck."

Jennie Gow will be back on BBC Radio on Thursday, which will be the media day before the Dutch GP.

F1 owners Liberty Media must have more control over rules, says renowned commentator

Famous F1 commentator David Croft recently gave his opinion about how the sport's owners, Liberty Media, should have more control over rules and regulations rather than the FIA having all the power in that department.

Speaking to the Sky Sports podcast, he said:

“First and foremost, I’d have to stop the FIA being the rule-makers. That’s the trouble the commercial rights holder (Liberty Media) has, it’s that they don’t make the rules – they can have an influence because they have a standing on the F1 Commission, but they don’t make the rules, the FIA does. I think the time has come in Formula 1 actually to bring the two parties a lot more closely aligned.”

As of now, the FIA is the main governing body that creates all the rules and regulations for Formula 1 and its feeder series.