"Even their trucks can’t get the right travel strategy"- Fans react to Ferrari's truck suffering a breakdown ahead of 2022 F1 Italian GP

Trucks carrying components for Ferrari broke down on their way to Monza for the Italian GP this weekend.

Looking at more problems faced by Ferrari, fans hilariously tweeted about their recent struggles, which have now gone beyond the track. Twitter users couldn't help but mock the Italian outfit for their all-round mishaps this season.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter to the trucks breaking down.

"Even their trucks can't get the right travel startegy or car reliability"

"The fans, the drivers and now the truck, everyone’s having a breakdown"

"Tired of supporting this team"

"Okay we thinking of switching to Plan D for the Truck. Plan D!"

"They should've pitted for hard tires"

"And Sunday infront of Tifosi, double tragedy loading"

"With their form this year wouldn’t surprise me if they filled it with the wrong fuel lol"

"Would love to know what their "strategy" was to fix that truck. We could be here till the weekend trying to come up with a "good" strategy"

"I think that Xavi would opt for Medium, but the lorry driver wants the Hard tyre"

"No worries, Binotto has taken charge of the situation. The truck should make it to Monza by Sunday night."

"There’s nothing wrong with the truck. The truck is fine. We don’t have to fix anything on the truck."

Ferrari bringing a new wing and special yellow race suits and liveries for Italian GP

After another dismal showing at the Dutch GP, the Italian powerhouse is bringing a special low-downforce rear wing for the Italian GP. They are looking to stop Red Bull and Max Verstappen, who are on a four-race win streak. The point difference between the two teams has increased to 135 with seven races to go in the championship.

Special livery with yellow highlights for the Italian GP. (Credits-Scuderia Ferrari/Twitter)

The F1-75 is also getting special treatment for the home race with a limited edition livery. The livery features yellow splashes on various parts like the front wing, around the halo, and the rear wing. Yellow and blue are present in the modenna emblem and have been a part of the team's history since its inception in 1950. Drivers will also be getting a new look with bright yellow racing suits instead of the usual red.

This year is the 75th anniversary of the Italian outfit, the oldest team to still race in the championship. They have won a record 16 constructors' championships and 15 drivers' championships in total, last winning the drivers' championship in 2007 with Kimi Raikkonen.

Carlos Sainz(left) and Charles Leclerc(right) in special yellow liveries for Italian GP.(Credits Scuderia Ferrari/Twitter)

