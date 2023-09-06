Fans left bewildered as Carlos Sainz's mother likes offensive tweet about Charles Leclerc

Carlos Sainz finished on the podium in front of Ferrari's beloved Tifosi, while his teammate Charles Leclerc had to settle for a fourth-place finish despite the intense battle between the two drivers in the final few laps.

While the majority of the fans celebrated a Ferrari finish on the podium in Monza, not all fans agreed that Sainz's victory was a good thing. Some followers are still dissatisfied with the Sainz family's social media behavior.

A social media controversy has recently been sparked by Sainz's mother, Reyes Vázquez de Castro, who liked a tweet critical of Leclerc, which left Formula One fans shocked.

The tweet in Spanish stated the following:

"You know what Carlos has that he [Leclerc] will never have? Honor. Congratulations Carlos, today you have shut up a lot of mouths."

This sparked a lot of concern among the fans that Sainz's parents seemed to have something against Charles Leclerc.

Just after this tweet got re-shared by fans, Charles Leclerc seemed to have liked a tweet about "honor" in what became an entertaining turn of events.

Formula 1 fans caught onto the tiff between Sainz's family and Leclerc, and some of them had the best reaction to the ongoing drama.

While Carlos Sainz Jr. might get along with his teammate from Monaco, it appears that his parents are not pleased with the attention Charles is receiving at Ferrari.

Carlos Sainz's dad not happy with Ferrari after the Italian Grand Prix

At their home race last weekend, Carlos Sainz performed enough to achieve a podium result for Ferrari. But his dad, Carlos Sainz Sr., was not happy with Ferrari.

When his son and Charles Leclerc started battling in the final laps of the Italian Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz Sr. was left perplexed as to why Ferrari didn't follow team orders.

“It’s curious, sometimes they decide some things, sometimes others. It is he who has to ask and understand the strategies, why sometimes they can attack each other and other times not,” Sainz Sr told DAZN on Sunday.

Sainz Sr. also added that he was happy that his son finished in the top 3 with the team in front of their home crowd, but he wasn't a big fan of how Ferrari handled the final few laps.