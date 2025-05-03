  • home icon
  Fans left perplexed with David Croft's 'He's proved he's the daddy once again' remark as Max Verstappen secure pole position for the F1 Miami GP

Fans left perplexed with David Croft's 'He's proved he's the daddy once again' remark as Max Verstappen secure pole position for the F1 Miami GP

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Modified May 03, 2025 22:45 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain - Previews - Source: Getty
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and David Croft of Sky Sports F1 - Source: Getty

Fans shared their reactions in disbelief as David Croft delivered some shocking commentary after Max Verstappen's performance in the Miami GP qualifying. Croft, who is widely known as Crofty, watched Verstappen claim the pole, and termed him the "daddy" of Miami International Autodrome.

Verstappen pulled off a stunning final flying lap in Q3 on Saturday to put himself on pole for the 2025 Miami GP race on Sunday. He was 65-hundredths (+0.065) of a second faster than Lando Norris. With this, the Dutchman claimed his third pole of the season.

After Norris, Oscar Piastri, Kimi Antonelli, and George Russell failed to displace Verstappen from the pole, Crofty said on commentary:

"New baby earlier this week, and when it comes to qualifying here in Miami, he's proved he's the daddy once again."
Here is the video of David Croft's commentary on Max Verstappen:

This comes after the four-time world champion welcomed a newborn baby with his partner, Kelly Piquet, earlier this week.

As Crofty shared his comment, fans shared their own reactions on social media. Here are some of them taken from X.

Reacting to it, a fan wrote, "Is David Croft obsessed with Max Verstappen becoming a dad this weekend? Get a grip you plonker, he won't let you be the godfather."
"Another generational one liner from Crofty," wrote a fan.
Another fan wrote, “'He proves he’s the daddy once again' DAVID CROFT WHAT DID YOU JUST SAY???"
A fan wrote, "David Croft is so corny & cringy."
“'He’s proved he’s the daddy once again', okay David Croft," another fan wrote.
"What is this comment lmaoooo," wrote a fan.

Max Verstappen let his feelings known after Miami GP pole

Following the conclusion of the 2025 Miami GP qualifying, Max Verstappen shared his thoughts. Speaking about his performance on Saturday, the Dutchman said in the post-qualifying interview:

Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates pole position - Source: Getty
Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates pole position - Source: Getty
"Yeah it's been a great Qualifying. We improved the car a tiny amount too. Q1, Q2, Q3 - just improving every run, trying to find the limit. It worked out well, I'm very happy to be on pole."
"Race pace, I don't know, we have to wait and see with the weather. We will try to maximise everything," he further added.

Kimi Antonelli and Oscar Piastri qualified in the second row, while George Russell and Carlos Sainz qualified in the third row. Alex Albon, Charles Leclerc, Esteban Ocon, and Yuki Tsunoda wrapped up the top 10.

Sabyasachi Biswas

Edited by Tushar Bahl
