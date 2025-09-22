Fans react to Charles Leclerc's 'rules weren't respected' remark about Lewis Hamilton's missed driver swap in the F1 Azerbaijan GP

F1 fans were left raging after Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc claimed that his teammate Lewis Hamilton did not respect the rules of engagement during the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on the weekend. The pair had a difficult weekend in the streets of Baku, only scoring a combined six points in the race, with Hamilton leading the Monegasque in P8 and P9, respectively.However, in the final laps of the race, Leclerc had followed team orders and let the seven-time F1 world champion pass him to chase the pack in front. But when he was unable to do so, the Brit was instructed to give back the place to his teammate on the final lap.Although Lewis Hamilton slowed down, but he was unable to swap places with Charles Leclerc as the latter finished four tenths behind him. In his post-race interview, Charles Leclerc was largely disappointed by the performance but remarked on the failed swap, saying:&quot;There are rules that we've got to work with, and today, maybe those rules weren't respected. P8, P9, that's small. Going forward, obviously, if we are fighting for sexier positions, which I hope will be the case, I hope that we will work in a different way.&quot;F1 fans, though, were unimpressed by the eight-time F1 race winner's comments and took to social media to give their reactions on X, saying:&quot;Odd choice of words,&quot;Udi @FormulaPaceLINK@adamcooperF1 Odd choice of words&quot;Funny when he didn't give back the position in China. He thought Hamilton didn't notice,&quot;DreaD 🇯🇲 @JahMayCanLINK@adamcooperF1 Funny when he didn't give back the position in China. He thought Hamilton didn't notice😂&quot;Acting as if Lewis wouldn't have pulled down your pants literally a lap after, be thankful to the team they didn't allow that to happen. Glorified Sainz,&quot;Mo @C2ncel_meLINK@adamcooperF1 Acting as if lewis wouldnt have pulled down your pants literally a lap after, be thankful to the team they didnt allow that to happen. Glorified sainzHere are some more reactions:&quot;Wtf is he on about? He had more pace on newer tires. Come on now, Leclerc… Don’t fall for the Ferrari tactics,&quot;Sam Camilleri @SamCamilleri_1LINK@adamcooperF1 wtf is he on about? He had more pace on newer tires. Come on now Leclerc… Don’t fall for the Ferrari tactics&quot;What a baby. Bro, you got 9th, quit crying.&quot;Aaron Richmond @AaronJRichmondLINK@adamcooperF1 What a baby. Bro you got 9th, quit crying.&quot;I'm sorry.. did he apologize for ruining Lewis’ lap in Q2 yesterday when he caused the yellow flag?&quot;Marston B. Hughes @HughesMarstonLINK@adamcooperF1 I’m sorry.. did he apologize for ruining Lewis’ lap in Q2 yesterday when he caused the yellow flag? Lewis was faster than he was all thru practice and Q1. Lewis executed his strategy better. Ferrari should have let Lewis pass him on track (he was quicker), then it is solved…It was the first time since the 2025 British GP that Lewis Hamilton had finished ahead of his teammate on track.Charles Leclerc reflects on his disappointing race in BakuFerrari driver Charles Leclerc stated that he believed the damage for the weekend was done by his crash in the Q3 session, which restricted him to race the race from P10.As per F1.com, the 27-year-old gave his take on the race and said:&quot;At the end of the day, what had the biggest impact on our race was our qualifying result. I made a mistake in Q3 and ended up starting from P10. Going for a P8 or P9 in a race is not my target, and these are not positions I am interested in fighting for. We have to reset and come back stronger in the upcoming races.&quot;Charles Leclerc has not finished better than P4 in the previous four race weekends, with his last podium coming in Spa before the summer break.