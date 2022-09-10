"After weeks of struggling, he's back"- Fans hail Daniel Ricciardo after he bags P5 on 2022 F1 Italian GP's grid

Daniel Ricciardo is officially back. Due to the multiple grid penalties incurred by the drivers, he will start from P-5 after putting his McLaren in P-8 in Q3. His teammate, Lando Norris, starts on P-3. It was a great qualifying session for the Australian, who has suffered in the past few races, finishing P-17 at the Dutch GP and P-15 at both Spa and Hungary.

Fans took to social media to celebrate his drive. Here are some of the best fan reactions:

"DANIEL RICCIARDO STARTING THE MONZA GP IN 5th PSOITION TOMORROW!!! AFTER WEEKS OF STRUGGLING, HE’S BACK TO HIS FAVORITE TRACK, THE TRACK THAT HE TOOK THE W LAST YEAR!!! LETS F**KING GOOO I’M SO HAPPY AND EXCITED"

ece ③ @ricciardopics 🥰 🏼🤪



DANIEL RICCIARDO STARTING THE MONZA GP IN 5th PSOITION TOMORROW!!! AFTER WEEKS OF STRUGGLING, HE’S BACK TO HIS FAVORITE TRACK, THE TRACK THAT HE TOOK THE W LAST YEAR!!! LETS FUCKING GOOO I’M SO HAPPY AND EXCITED 🤘🏼🏼🤪 DANIEL RICCIARDO STARTING THE MONZA GP IN 5th PSOITION TOMORROW!!! AFTER WEEKS OF STRUGGLING, HE’S BACK TO HIS FAVORITE TRACK, THE TRACK THAT HE TOOK THE W LAST YEAR!!! LETS FUCKING GOOO I’M SO HAPPY AND EXCITED 🤘🏼😭🥰🙏🏼🤪https://t.co/NBNcnNmXMI

"DANIELS RICCIARDO P8 IS THIS THE MOMENT?? IS THIS WHAT WE’VE BEEN WAITING FOR??"

"Daniel Ricciardo I always trusted you."

Florecita rockera (Taylor’s Version) @campicafresa Daniel Ricciardo yo siempre confié en ti. Daniel Ricciardo yo siempre confié en ti.

"DANIEL JOSEPH RICCIARDO!!! MR.BADGER STARTING P55555 #RicNation

Astrid Moreno @LoeraAstrid



To anyone who doubted him you’re a: DANIEL JOSEPH RICCIARDO!!! MR.BADGER STARTING P55555 #RicNation To anyone who doubted him you’re a: DANIEL JOSEPH RICCIARDO!!! MR.BADGER STARTING P55555 #RicNation To anyone who doubted him you’re a: https://t.co/PrhfqXkZAC

"P8 For Dan!! Well Done @danielricciardo! Will Start Higher Up Grid Due To Penalties But I'm Happy And I Hope He Is Too!!#DR3 #MonzaGP #F1

"Daniel Ricciardo starting P8 tomorrow! I am super proud of him! What a great qualifying."

T ✨Daniel Ricciardo advocate @balaclavabestie I am super proud of him! What a great qualifying. Daniel Ricciardo starting P8 tomorrow!I am super proud of him! What a great qualifying. Daniel Ricciardo starting P8 tomorrow! ✨☺️I am super proud of him! What a great qualifying. https://t.co/nMZtyFAEEi

"DANIEL JOSEPH RICCIARDO YOU ABSOLUTE LEDG[Legend] YOU ABSOLUTE STAR YOU FREAKING GOD OF MEN"

Anna K @Anna_aka_13 DANIEL JOSEPH RICCIARDO YOU ABSOLUTE LEDG YOU ABSOLUTE STAR YOU FREAKING GOD OF MEN DANIEL JOSEPH RICCIARDO YOU ABSOLUTE LEDG YOU ABSOLUTE STAR YOU FREAKING GOD OF MEN

"Ricciardo took Lewis' prop to heart and stepped up his game"

Obliv 🔰 @Obliv0101 Ricciardo took Lewis' prop to heart and stepped up his game Ricciardo took Lewis' prop to heart and stepped up his game 😂

"Ricciardo in Q3"

"Wake up wake up Daniel Ricciardo put the McDonalds MCL36 in p8"

🔥🌶 @IndycarEnjoyer Wake up wake up Daniel Ricciardo put the McDonalds MCL36 in p8 Wake up wake up Daniel Ricciardo put the McDonalds MCL36 in p8 https://t.co/ipnnNSMk2k

"Ricciardo tomorrow afternoon on the top step of the podium remembering that he is the only driver to have won with Mclaren for almost 10 years"

Tristan 🏎 @TristanVanDenD1 @Burgrid16 Ricciardo demain après midi sur la plus haute marche du podium se rappelant qu’il est le seul pilote à avoir gagné avec Mclaren depuis presque 10 ans @Burgrid16 Ricciardo demain après midi sur la plus haute marche du podium se rappelant qu’il est le seul pilote à avoir gagné avec Mclaren depuis presque 10 ans https://t.co/V7omCKZ8JH

Daniel Ricciardo feeling confident going into the weekend

Ricciardo will be leaving McLaren at the end of the season to make way for Oscar Piastri, the 2021 F2 champion. Ricciardo won the 2021 Italian GP last year, his only win driving the McLaren. Attending the press conference on Friday, he said the win was still fresh in his mind,

"Everything's still there. Look, you know, I don't want to say, yeah, we're going to repeat it this year, but obviously just coming into a circuit with those good feelings and good memories and stuff, it's cool."

Ricciardo further said,

"And as I said, like, take the win away, I've always just come to this track and enjoyed my time here. And it's a circuit that I have fun on."

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora