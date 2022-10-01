"F*cked by the yellows; Will leave Formula 1 without adapting"- Fans react to Daniel Ricciardo's disappointing show at 2022 F1 Singapore GP qualifying

Daniel Ricciardo was disqualified after Q1 during the qualifying session of the Singapore Grand Prix. He secured P17 and was 3 tenths slower to qualify for the next round. Ricciardo has not made it to the top 10 on the starting grid this season due to the slow performance he has been showcasing at McLaren.

Although the other McLaren driver, Lando Norris, has been much faster than Daniel Ricciardo throughout the season, his performance was relatively slow in Q1 as well. He managed to make it up to P15, qualifying right on the edge. The reason the Australian has given for his slow performance is his adaption to the car. But interestingly, Norris earlier stated that the car is much better for Ricciardo than it is for him.

Fans agitated upon Daniel Ricciardo's disqualification

One of the reasons for Ricciardo's performance is the condition of the track. Since it was pouring until FP3, it was hard for the drivers to drive down easily. His fans were upset about him getting disqualified in another Q1 session, reflecting sympathy for him on Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions from them,

gisselle🧚🏽‍♀️ stream ssiahr !! @giftfromvirghoe Daniel Ricciardo is begging for a break and everybody want him to stay Daniel Ricciardo is begging for a break and everybody want him to stay 😭😭

"Ricciardo will leave Formula 1 without adapting"

Lucas Kneipp N @LucasKneipp2 Ricciardo vai sair da Formula 1 sem se adaptar Ricciardo vai sair da Formula 1 sem se adaptar

"Ricciardo: here we are in qualy? I thought it was practice 4."

Señor Alfa (Mr. α) @FormulaAlfa Ricciardo: ah estamos en qualy? pensé que eran las practicas 4. Ricciardo: ah estamos en qualy? pensé que eran las practicas 4. 💀💀💀

Mike Perez @MikePerez24 It's time for Daniel Ricciardo to be full time podcaster or TV analyst. It's time for Daniel Ricciardo to be full time podcaster or TV analyst.

Daniel Ricciardo has announced that his contract with the team has been terminated for next year. The agreement was originally signed till the end of the 2023 season. However, his slow performance made the team choose an alternate driver, as it has cost them their 4th position in the constructor's championship. Lando Norris has been the sole point-scorer for the team for most of the races.

Oscar Piastri had previously been announced as Ricciardo's replacement in the car. He was an F2 driver until 2021, winning the championship, and is all set to make his debut in F1 with the team next year.

