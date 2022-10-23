Daniel Ricciardo was knocked out of Q1 during the qualifying session for the 2022 F1 United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas. As disappointment extends for Ricciardo this season, the US GP remains one of his few chances of scoring some more points as the season draws to a close.

The Australian's performance in the second Free Practice session was an improvement relative to the FPs from the rest of his season. Qualifying, however, hasn't been nice to him.

As the drivers left the garage for their final hot laps of the first session of qualifying, Ricciardo rushed to avoid traffic and get ahead of the cars to have a clearer track. It didn't make a difference for him, however, as he couldn't set a time competitive enough to clear Q1.

Matt Gallagher @MattyWTF1 Danny Ric you can't arrive on a horse and get knocked out in Q1 Danny Ric you can't arrive on a horse and get knocked out in Q1 😭😭😭😭😭

Daniel Ricciardo has faced trouble acquainting himself with the car for as long as he has been with the team. That is one of the main reasons he has dropped so far behind his teammate Lando Norris. As Ricciardo prepares to leave McLaren at the end of the season, the next few races are his final chance to leave a mark before Oscar Piastri fills up for him.

Fans react to Daniel Ricciardo's Q1 elimination at the 2022 F1 US GP qualifying

Daniel Ricciardo has a wide fanbase, and as soon as he was eliminated from Q1, many took to Twitter to vent their disappointment. Though many loved his cowboy look in Texas, his performance in the car has been received in quite an opposite manner. Here are some of the best reactions to the same:

Tom Bellingham @TommyWTF1 Ricciardo may as well have taken Horsey McHorse around the track in Q1 Ricciardo may as well have taken Horsey McHorse around the track in Q1

Ian Maddison @ijmad



It felt good to be out of the rain



In future seasons, will we remember his name?



Cause he's out in Q1 and no one else is to blame @TommyWTF1 He rode through the paddock on a horse with a nameIt felt good to be out of the rainIn future seasons, will we remember his name?Cause he's out in Q1 and no one else is to blame @TommyWTF1 He rode through the paddock on a horse with a nameIt felt good to be out of the rainIn future seasons, will we remember his name?Cause he's out in Q1 and no one else is to blame

"Ricciardo made a mistake and took the horse to the track instead of the single-seater"

Ricardo Froes @rgtfroes O Ricciardo enganou-se e levou o cavalo para a pista em vez do monolugar #F1naSPORTTV O Ricciardo enganou-se e levou o cavalo para a pista em vez do monolugar #F1naSPORTTV

Bradley 🎃👻 @VSG_Beacon



Alpine not looking too strong next year Embarrassing for Ricciardo and Ocon there.Alpine not looking too strong next year Embarrassing for Ricciardo and Ocon there. Alpine not looking too strong next year 😬

Phumudzo Tshiovhe @shepherd015 Daniel Ricciardo must just become an influencer. Daniel Ricciardo must just become an influencer.

Drivers struggled to get rear grip out of the final corners of COTA, but Ricciardo had more than that which saw him eliminated from Q1 as his teammate made it to Q2.

The Australian has hinted about not being on the grid in 2023 but returning with a stronger team in the 2024 season. He recently also stated that age is not a worrying factor for him, as he has seen other drivers on the grid performing well at much older ages.

As far as it goes for now, he does not have a seat for the 2023 season with any team. Though Haas has shown interest, it is unlikely that he would plan to move to a slower team.

