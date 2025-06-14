Fans react to Donald Trump reportedly being set to drive a McLaren F1 car at COTA

According to the latest reports, US President Donald Trump could drive the McLaren F1 car at the upcoming F1 test at the Circuit of the Americas next week. Fans came out and reacted to the reports of the US President stepping into an F1 car.

F1 will be taking to the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in the third week of June, following the Canadian GP set to take place on June 15. As per the French broadcaster Canal +, Donald Trump will be at the circuit in Austin, Texas, and driving a car from a Woking-based stable.

Trump is a known motorsport enthusiast and has been spotted at multiple motorsport venues in the USA over the last couple of years. The US President made an appearance at the 2024 Miami GP and visited the McLaren garage.

The fans have come out and reacted to the report of Trump driving an F1 car at COTA. Many fans came out and questioned how the US President was cleared by the Secret Service to drive the F1 car. It is worth noting that the claim has since been reportedly quashed by the team.

“Secret service won't allow that" commented a fan on X

Another wrote, “Last time I checked the sitting president can't drive a car of any type while president due to safety reasons. Been that way for a while.”

“Not happening,” commented a user.

It is incredibly physical to drive an F1 car and requires prior training of the muscles to be able to withstand the G forces and being able to push the brake pedal hard enough.

Unlike a normal sports car, if an F1 car isn't driven the way it is meant to (fast enough), then the tires don't grip, and the brakes don't generate enough heat to work properly. Some fans were concerned about the same, as they commented:

“Unlikely to be true. They are tricky things to drive - they don't let non-professionals loose in them.”

“He doesn’t even drive a road car,” commented another.

Andretti Global star Colton Herta has been linked to the Cadillac F1 seat for the 2026 season. A fan reiterated the same and mentioned how Donald Trump could reportedly get the opportunity to drive an F1 car before the IndyCar driver.

“He got a F1 chance before Colton Herta, damn,” mentioned the user

Donald Trump also made an appearance at this year's NASCAR marquee event, the Daytona 500, and was invited by IndyCar owner Roger Penske to attend the Indy 500. However, the US President didn't attend that race.

Team Penske's visit to the White House, as the motorsports star met with Donald Trump

Team Penske owner Roger Penske went to the White House earlier this year in April with his drivers as the motorsport stars met the US President Donald Trump. The drivers included the two-time Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden, NASCAR drivers Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano, and the 2025 24 Hours of Daytona winners Nick Tandy, Felipe Nasr, and Laurens Vanthoor.

President Trump Welcomes Racing Champions To The White House - Source: Getty

Team Penske also brought Logano's #22 Penske Ford Mustang, Newgarden's Indy 500-winning #2 Penske Chevrolet, and the 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona-winning #7 Penske Porsche 963 GTP. The cars were parked on the White House lawn.

Donald Trump met with the drivers and Roger Penske and got photographed on the White House lawn. This is when Penske reportedly invited Trump to attend the 109th running of the Indy 500.

