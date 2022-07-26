"He's older than my grandfather; A pity that he is in such a regular team" - Fans react to Fernando Alonso's historic accomplishment of racing the most laps in F1

Fernando Alonso broke the record for the most laps completed by a driver in F1 at the 2022 French GP. The 40-year-old has been performing at an extremely high level this season and has been one of the standout drivers of 2022. Fans rushed to congratulate him on what he has been able to achieve in his career, while some even pointed out how despite his age, Fernando Alonso has shown no signs of slowing down.

Here are some of the reactions from fans on Twitter.

“Normal. He is older than my grandfather. In the absence of titles, let’s celebrate something. What a pity’’

manuelod @ManueloD @AlpineF1Team Normal.Tiene más años que mi abuelo.A falta de títulos , celebremos algo . Qué pena @AlpineF1Team Normal.Tiene más años que mi abuelo.A falta de títulos , celebremos algo . Qué pena

“What an achievement and he’s still got many, many more laps to go yet. What a man, what a driver and what a legend. #FrenchGP’’

“Alonso is crazy a pity that he is in such a regular team’’

Andrés @bettasplendes6 @AlpineF1Team una pena q este en un equipo tan regulera @alo_oficial Alonso es una locurauna pena q este en un equipo tan regulera @AlpineF1Team @alo_oficial Alonso es una locura 🔥 una pena q este en un equipo tan regulera

“my hero growing up still doing bits we love to see it’’

“Hamilton is just a trend. Alonso is an eternal legend.’’

“The one, the only, Padre aka Fernando F***ing Alonso. One of the most consistent drivers the sport has ever seen and undoubtedly one of the greatest defenders. What a legend.’’

Fernando Alonso scores another strong result for the team at Circuit Paul Ricard

Fernando Alonso scored another stellar result for Alpine in the 2022 French GP as he beat Lando Norris of McLaren to P6 in the race. Reflecting on the race, Fernando Alonso said:

“I am pleased with our race today. It was well-executed from our side and we managed the pace and tyres well. We had to work through a lot of things in terms of the car balance this weekend, but we ended up finishing just behind the top five positions, so a very solid race in the end and more points on the board for us.’’

He added:

“I had a good start climbing up to fifth, but then we dropped to sixth and perhaps resumed our normal position in the race. It shows that when we have a clean weekend like this one, then we can finish in the top six positions. Hopefully we can keep up this level of consistency throughout the second half of the season and continue our momentum.’’

The Spaniard is yet to have his contract renewed beyond the 2022 F1 season. However, with the kind of performance Alonso has shown, it will only be a matter of time before he gets one during the summer break.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far