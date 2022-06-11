"A car which gives you good confidence" - Lando Norris describes what he needs to perform at the 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP

Lando Norris took his first podium of the season for McLaren at the 2022 Imola Grand Prix back in April. He has now revealed that what he needs to succeed at the upcoming Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend is a "car which gives you good confidence".

Detailing the challenges of racing on a street circuit like the one in Baku at the drivers' press conference ahead of the Azerbaijan GP, Norris said:

“Good straight-line speed is always a lovely thing. I think you need a car which gives you good confidence, as always, especially with the braking. Braking, there’s always good time to find. So, that street circuit vibe, there’s less room for error than on normal circuits. So, being able to position the car where you want, being able to brake how you want, you need that confidence in the car to be able to find the limits and to gradually find that… know the walls and things like that, use all the track space. So just a good car with good confidence. Straight-line speed is the actual bonus.”

The Baku City Circuit is known to deliver quite the spectacle with surprise podium-finishers and loads of drama.

Lando Norris confirms he is back in form ahead of Azerbaijan GP

Lando Norris drove two challenging races in May's double header whilst dealing with tonsillitis. The Briton, however, recently revealed that he has fully recovered and is ready to fight ahead of the Azerbaijan GP.

As reported by PlanetF1, Norris said:

“I’m feeling back to my usual self after the weekend off and I’ve recovered well after a tough two weeks. I’m excited to see what I can do going into this next double header, so let’s get stuck in! I’m excited to be heading to Baku. It’s cool to be at another street circuit and last year’s race showed that anything can happen. It will be great to see what we can do in the new cars around this unique circuit. I’ve finished in the points both times I’ve raced at this track so hopefully I can keep that up and get some more points for the team this year.”

Lando Norris currently stands seventh in the drivers' standings. He will certainly be hoping to surpass his compatriot and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton this weekend, who has a mere two-point advantage over the 22-year-old.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far