F1 2022: What do the Driver Standings look like after the Monaco GP?

F1 Grand Prix of Monaco podium celebrations
Khushi Chandani
ANALYST
Modified May 29, 2022 11:46 PM IST
Sergio Perez won the third race of his F1 career this weekend at the chaotic, wet-dry 2022 Monaco Grand Prix, significantly closing the gap to the two championship leaders, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.

Verstappen, who took the lead in the drivers' championship standings for the first time this season last weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix, started the race from fourth, after finding himself on the back foot all weekend and managed to secure third in the end.

Charles Leclerc, on the other hand, was desperate to put an end to his Monaco curse but unfortunately missed out on the win despite starting on pole. Although the Monegasque made it to the checkered flag for the first time in his home race, after a poor strategy call made by Ferrari after the second red flag of the day, Leclerc found himself in fourth, behind both Red Bulls and his team-mate Carlos Sainz.

With his third podium finish of the 2022 F1 season so far, Sainz finds himself on the brink of catching up to George Russell, who currently stands fourth in the standings, with a one-point advantage over the Spaniard. The Mercedes driver has extended his streak of securing a top-five finish in every race of the 2022 season with a P5 in Monaco, ahead of Lando Norris. With this, the top five drivers in the standings remain the same. Norris drove a strong but rather lonely race for McLaren this weekend and remains seventh in the drivers' standings, while catching up to his compatriot Lewis Hamilton in sixth, with a mere two points separating the two.

$3 $3 $3

Further down the standings, Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo have once again switched positions, despite both drivers finishing the race outside the points. Both drivers currently have 11 points in the bag, however, the Aussie managed to finish ahead of Tsunoda this weekend, pushing himself up to eleventh in the standings.

Fernando Alonso has had a two-place jump to thirteenth with a P7 result at the Monaco Grand Prix, marking his best finish of the season so far, while Nicholas Latifi and Mick Schumacher are yet to score a point.

Here are the 2022 F1 Driver Standings after the Monaco GP

PosDriverNationalityCarPTS
1Max VerstappenNEDRed Bull Racing RBPT125
2Charles LeclercMONFerrari116
3Sergio PerezMEXRed Bull Racing RBPT110
4George RussellGBRMercedes84
5Carlos SainzESPFerrari83
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes50
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mercedes48
8Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo Ferrari40
9Esteban OconFRAAlpine Renault30
10Kevin MagnussenDENHaas Ferrari15
11Daniel

Ricciardo

AUSMcLaren Mercedes11
12Yuki TsunodaJPNAlphaTauri RBPT11
13Fernando AlonsoESPAlpine Renault10
14Pierre GaslyFRAAlphaTauri RBPT6
15Sebastian

Vettel

GERAston Martin Aramco Mercedes5
16Alexander AlbonTHAWilliams Mercedes3
17Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Mercedes2
18Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo Ferrari1
19Mick SchumacherGERHaas Ferrari0
20Nico HulkenbergGERAston Martin Aramco Mercedes0
21Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Mercedes0

