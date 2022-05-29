F1 2022: What do the Driver Standings look like after the Monaco GP?

Sergio Perez won the third race of his F1 career this weekend at the chaotic, wet-dry 2022 Monaco Grand Prix, significantly closing the gap to the two championship leaders, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.

Verstappen, who took the lead in the drivers' championship standings for the first time this season last weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix, started the race from fourth, after finding himself on the back foot all weekend and managed to secure third in the end.

Charles Leclerc, on the other hand, was desperate to put an end to his Monaco curse but unfortunately missed out on the win despite starting on pole. Although the Monegasque made it to the checkered flag for the first time in his home race, after a poor strategy call made by Ferrari after the second red flag of the day, Leclerc found himself in fourth, behind both Red Bulls and his team-mate Carlos Sainz.

With his third podium finish of the 2022 F1 season so far, Sainz finds himself on the brink of catching up to George Russell, who currently stands fourth in the standings, with a one-point advantage over the Spaniard. The Mercedes driver has extended his streak of securing a top-five finish in every race of the 2022 season with a P5 in Monaco, ahead of Lando Norris. With this, the top five drivers in the standings remain the same. Norris drove a strong but rather lonely race for McLaren this weekend and remains seventh in the drivers' standings, while catching up to his compatriot Lewis Hamilton in sixth, with a mere two points separating the two.

Further down the standings, Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo have once again switched positions, despite both drivers finishing the race outside the points. Both drivers currently have 11 points in the bag, however, the Aussie managed to finish ahead of Tsunoda this weekend, pushing himself up to eleventh in the standings.

Fernando Alonso has had a two-place jump to thirteenth with a P7 result at the Monaco Grand Prix, marking his best finish of the season so far, while Nicholas Latifi and Mick Schumacher are yet to score a point.

Here are the 2022 F1 Driver Standings after the Monaco GP

Pos Driver Nationality Car PTS 1 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull Racing RBPT 125 2 Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 116 3 Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull Racing RBPT 110 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes 84 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 83 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 50 7 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mercedes 48 8 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 40 9 Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine Renault 30 10 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas Ferrari 15 11 Daniel Ricciardo AUS McLaren Mercedes 11 12 Yuki Tsunoda JPN AlphaTauri RBPT 11 13 Fernando Alonso ESP Alpine Renault 10 14 Pierre Gasly FRA AlphaTauri RBPT 6 15 Sebastian Vettel GER Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 5 16 Alexander Albon THA Williams Mercedes 3 17 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 2 18 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1 19 Mick Schumacher GER Haas Ferrari 0 20 Nico Hulkenberg GER Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 0 21 Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams Mercedes 0

Edited by Anurag C