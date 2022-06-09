F1 2022: Where to watch Azerbaijan GP Race? Time, TV schedule, livestream details and more

With Max Verstappen leading the championship, F1 is heading to Baku this weekend for the fifth edition of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. History suggests that surprise podiums can certainly be expected in the 51-lap race, which will get underway at the Baku City Circuit this Sunday. Sergio Perez took the second race win of his career on the streets of Baku last year and will certainly be heading to the track with momentum from his glorious win in Monaco two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen does not seem to have had much luck on this circuit. The reigning world champion, however, will undoubtedly need to push to recover from a disappointing weekend in Monaco and extend his lead in the drivers' standings. Charles Leclerc, too, will be determined to secure his third race win of the 2022 season this weekend after having devastatingly lost it in his home race as a result of some messy strategy implemented by Ferrari.

Last season, Baku delivered a thrilling race with plenty of chaos, four DNFs, and two unexpected podium-finishers. Only two F1 drivers, former world champion Nico Rosberg and Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas, have managed to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from pole position, making the race rather exciting for fans who are anticipating a drama-filled Sunday.

TV Schedule for 2022 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix main race

Here are the timings for the main race taking place in Azerbaijan this weekend for fans in the USA, UK, and India.

USA

7:00 am EDT, Sunday, June 12, 2022

UK

11:00 am GMT, Sunday, June 12, 2022

India

4:30 pm IST, Sunday, June 12, 2022

Where can you watch the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix main race?

USA

Fans from the US can watch the main race on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Viewers from the UK can catch the broadcast of the main race on Sky Sports F1.

India

Indian fans can catch the action live on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

