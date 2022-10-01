"What a sh*t qualification"- Fans react as Mercedes' George Russell fails to get past Q2 of 2022 F1 Singapore GP

George Russell is out of qualifying in Q2 after a failed attempt to put his Mercedes into the top 10. He had the fastest tire compound fitted to his car, the intermediates, but a lack of grip led to the driver finishing the session in P11. Russell explained over the radio how he had no grip and tried his best to extract the performance out of his Mercedes but was unable to do so. He lost out on a spot in Q3 by just six-thousandths of a second.

Fans reacted to this abysmal performance by Russell, who otherwise has had a phenomenal season this year. He is the only driver on the grid to finish inside the top 5 in every race barring the British GP where he had a DNF.

Some of the best Twitter reactions to his performance are,

"Russell nooo you too but what a sh*t qualification"

"Russell nooo you too but what a sh*t qualification"

"Lol Russell"

"What happened to Russell though"

"What happened to Russell though"

"george russell not qualifying for q3 ??"

"I hope George Russell has a long and successful career I really do"

"I hope George Russell has a long and successful career I really do"

"difficult qualifying for George, missing out on Q3 for 0.006 seconds…"

"george russell this is embarrassing to mercedes"

"george russell this is embarrassing to mercedes"

"George Russell wasn't at the races that qualifying session. Makes you wonder whether Mercedes performance is about the car or the driver they have in Hamilton"

☠☤ KenN ☤☠ @Just_a_KenN George Russell wasn't at the races that qualifying session

Makes you wonder whether Mercedes performance is about the car or the driver they have in Hamilton George Russell wasn't at the races that qualifying sessionMakes you wonder whether Mercedes performance is about the car or the driver they have in Hamilton

Fans were surprised when the in-form driver failed to pass Q2 while his teammate, Lewis Hamilton, challenged Ferrari and Red Bull for the pole.

George Russell has a battle ahead of him tomorrow

It is an uphill battle for the Briton tomorrow, as he will start the race from the eleventh position on the grid. Following a poor qualifying performance, he will look to continue his top-five finish streak.

Russell complained about a lack of grip for most of the weekend. The wet weather in Singapore means drivers have to choose between slick and intermediate. He went with the majority of drivers and picked intermediates but was still unable to get the tire grip he wanted.

The Briton has had a worse start to a race this season. He started twelfth on the grid at the 2022 F1 Miami GP. After a heroic performance, the young driver finished fifth. Mercedes will be hoping to recreate some of that pace tomorrow and score decent points to catch up to Ferrari in the constructor's championship.

