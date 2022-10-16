"Let's go Lando; Release the shirts"- Fans react as Lando Norris' Esports team reach Rocket League

Lando Norris' Esports team, Quadrant, signed a roster with Rocket League, an online multiplayer game, for their upcoming Esports championship, the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCP). They have also recently become a partnered team in the Halo Championship Series (HCP), and with this, they have significantly increased their reach in Esports.

Norris revealed that the team had been trying to get into Rocket League for a long time and that it was a significant achievement for them. The 22-year-old McLaren driver said:

“I finally have a roster that we can go and attack with, we can go straight into the majors with and their previous name was Goldbridge Ball.”

Quadrant was founded by Lando Norris over a year ago, showcasing his love for gaming, racing, content, and apparel. So far, they have largely been focused on Halo and Warzone. They have signed pro players for the same, and have been performing likewise.

The Briton even launched a special edition Halo helmet, which he would soon be wearing at the United States Grand Prix, to celebrate their Halo Championship Partnership. The gaming organization Quadrant also launched a special Halo edition Xbox and PlayStation controllers to promote the same.

Fans excited for Lando Norris' entry into Rocket League Championship Series

After Lando Norris updated his Instagram about Quadrant's RLCP entry, it caught the attention of all of his followers. Fans are excited about him and the team, and some even expect him to release more merchandise. Here are some of the best reactions.

morgan @morgansfour @LandoNorris CONGRATS BIG BOSS. So proud of you and all of quadrant 🫶🏻 @LandoNorris CONGRATS BIG BOSS. So proud of you and all of quadrant 🫶🏻

🛑🏆 @eiffepaddy1 @LandoNorris @Quadrant Quadrant and Optic in Rocket League now big news congrats too all involved 🤝 @LandoNorris @Quadrant Quadrant and Optic in Rocket League now big news congrats too all involved 🤝

Lando Norris doesn't see McLaren winning any races till 2024 or 2025

Although Norris seemingly has good control over his Esports career, his F1 career is yet to see a victory. He has been with McLaren since his debut in F1, and earlier this year he signed a contract for at least 2025. However good his driving skills are, he still hasn't crossed the flag on top given his team's performance.

The car hasn't been competitive enough to win a race and though he had the chance to lead laps, a victory is still far away. He believes that it won't happen anytime soon, either. Norris said:

“I would say even between 2022 to 2023, I’m not expecting realistically a win or a couple of wins. For me, my confidence is in 2024 and 2025, and until then, I need to play a little bit of the patience game."

Lando Norris will next be seen in action at the United States Grand Prix on October 23, 2022.

