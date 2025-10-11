Fans react as Lewis Hamilton shares an emotional 3-word story on Instagram

Lewis Hamilton dropped a three-word emotional story on Instagram about Roscoe. Taking to the Meta-owned platform, the seven-time world champion posted a picture of his beloved pet and wrote, "I miss him."
Hamilton experienced one of the toughest times of his life when he saw the tragic passing of his pet, whom he also called his son, Roscoe. The Bulldog, who was 12 years old, was suffering from pneumonia before passing away last month.
Roscoe's death comes five years after Coco, Hamilton's other dog's, death. As a result, Hamilton was not only disheartened but also upset and missed the Pirelli tire test.
On Saturday, Hamilton shared a photo of his beloved pet, as he missed him. As fans saw the update, they took to social media to share their reactions. Here's how they reacted on the micro-blogging site, X, formerly Twitter:
A fan wrote, "Bro needs a wife and kids already smh."
Another fan wrote, "Oh Sir Lewis."
"Sobbing hours yet again," wrote another fan.
Another fan wrote, "I can’t even believe that picture is not real. Like no more Roscoe?"
A fan wrote, "We all do."
"Lewis posted WHAT," wrote a fan.
When Lewis Hamilton broke the news of Roscoe's passing
On September 29, 2025, Lewis Hamilton shared a post on social media, announcing the passing of Roscoe. The update came days after Roscoe was admitted to the hospital for pneumonia treatment. Here's what he wrote about Roscoe on Instagram:
"After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe,” wrote Hamilton. “He never stopped fighting, right until the very end. I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend.
"Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made, and I will forever cherish the memories we created together. Although I lost Coco, I have never been faced with putting a dog to sleep before, though I know my mum and many close friends have. It is one of the most painful experiences and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet."
“Although it was so hard, having him was one of the most beautiful parts of life, to love so deeply and to be loved in return. Thank you all for the love and support you’ve shown Roscoe over the years. It has been so special to witness and feel," he further added.
Lewis Hamilton is currently racing for Ferrari in his first year for the Prancing Horse. He arrived from Mercedes this year, and is in P6 in the Drivers' Championship with 127 points after 18 races and three sprints.