"Another lucky win", "This was not deserved": Fans react to Max Verstappen's maiden win at F1 Italian GP

Max Verstappen grabbed his first ever Italian GP win, upsetting Ferrari at home to secure his world championship. Charles Leclerc started at pole but could not convert that to a win as Ferrari's two-stop strategy is under criticism once again.
The race ended behind a safety car, which reduced it by six laps and scotched any possible Ferrari comeback.
The fans are super enraged at this safety car ending and feel Verstappen's win was not deserved. Their disappointment is all over Twitter:
"Im a Redbull fan but this was not deserved."
Fans believe that Ricciardo’s car being stopped could easily have been covered by double waved yellows. and there would not have been any risk to the drivers. They felt it was unnecessary to run the safety car till the chequered flag, and fans found it flagrantly biased by the race organizers.
This disappointment was not limited to Twitter, as the crowd in the stands also booed and whistled loudly at the end of the race. The home fans were deprived of a chance to see Charles Leclerc's Ferrari try to overtake Red Bull.
Max Verstappen was 17 seconds ahead of the safetycar
While one side of the fans are fuming to see the race have ended like that and feel it was highly unfair, others are content with a well-deserved victory.
Before the red flag and safety car, Max Verstappen was already 17 seconds clear of Charles Leclerc and some fans also feel it would not have been possible for the Ferrari to overtake Verstappen.
Max showed such raw pace throughout and was a couple of tenths faster after every lap. The penalty hardly affected him and he quickly moved up within the first few laps.
Verstappen did not pit until the 25th lap and came out closer to Leclerc's Ferrari, positioning to overtake him. Ferrari then called Charles in at Lap 33 for a set of soft tyres, thinking it would benefit him against Max for the rest of the laps.
He was around 20 seconds behind Max Verstappen after the change, but the safety car was deployed when Daniel Ricciardo's McLaren broke down, with six laps remaining. Both Leclerc and Verstappen used the free pit, but the officials did not restart the race and it ended behind the safety car.
Max Verstappen overcame his grid penalty beautifully and was the fastest car on the grid for the most part, despite how it ended. The Red Bull driver is now a step closer to securing the world championship and is currently leading the standings by 116 points after his 11th race win.
What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..