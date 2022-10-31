Max Verstappen won his 14th race of the season at the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix. This is the highest number of race wins in a season achieved by any driver ever, and Verstappen has now set a Formula 1 world record with the same.

After a dominating season for Red Bull and Max Verstappen, not only did he win his second consecutive championship, but he and Sergio Perez helped the team clinch the constructor's championship after almost a decade.

The season started at a low for both drivers as reliability issues with the RBPT were bound to bring down their performance. However, with continuous upgrades, the RB18 caught up with Ferrari and exceeded their pace. This asserted dominance for Verstappen.

Max Verstappen @Max33Verstappen



Unbelievable, what a season, and what a fantastic race! To achieve 14 wins in a season is down to all the hard work by everyone in the team, let's keep this going

Winning races even after starting from the back of the grid assisted Max Verstappen to win this year's driver's championship after the Japanese Grand Prix. With another win at the United States Grand Prix securing the 5th constructor's title for the team, this also marked his 13th win of the season.

Verstappen stood alongside Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, who held records for the 2004 and 2013 seasons, respectively. After setting pole position by a very small margin, Max Verstappen pulled off a great lead in Mexico and won the race with Lewis Hamilton right on his back, and Sergio Perez on third, a recreation of the 2021 podium in Mexico.

Fans react to Max Verstappen's new Formula 1 record

Fans were quick to react to Max Verstappen's 14 wins of the season. While some appreciated him for the season he has had, others put the entire credit on RB18. Both sides had some very intriguing comments.

Here are some of the best ones:

Joe Toeb @ToebJoe

Legend! Max can't be stopped. Best car (illigal rocket) he's the best! 14 wins a new record! And for the statistics if he wins the last two races then in percentage he's a winner of most wins in a season.

Not hard in a rocket ship and 22 race calendar

That car is far too dominant. These regs are total trash.

Gunaditya Tripathi @Guni1202 Max Verstappen,

Max Verstappen, the only driver in F1 history to have 14 wins in one season.

Max broke the record letss goooo

Sergio Perez gets hold of P2 in the championship

Since Ferrari had a hard weekend in Mexico, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc could only finish P5 and P6 in the race. This gave the opportunity to Sergio Perez, who finished up on the podium and is now 5 points clear of Leclerc in the driver's championship.

With only 2 races left in the championship, Leclerc will have to outscore Perez in order to finish 2nd in the championship, for which he has been aiming.

Perez was expected to win the race in Mexico since it was his home Grand Prix. However, because Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were up on pace with their Mercedes, he started the race P4 and could only manage to finish P3.

