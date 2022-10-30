"Three is a magic number" - Fans react to Mercedes' best qualifying results this season at 2022 F1 Mexican GP

Mercedes had a fantastic Saturday in Mexico with George Russell starting second and Lewis Hamilton starting third in what was the best qualifying performance by the team this season. The German manufacturer has looked amazing throughout the weekend, topping the practice sessions on Friday and looking strong in final practice before qualifying.

Fans were quick to notice improvements in Mercedes cars this weekend, with Lewis Hamilton, in particular, looking fast. It will be a second P3 start for the Briton, his best qualifying this season, having previously started third in Singapore a few races back.

Some of the best fan reactions on Twitter to the qualifying performance by the German team were:

"Three is a magic number"

"For the first time in a while, I'm impressed. we are winning tomorrow!"

"What a result! All to play for tomorrow!!"

"WERE FINALLY MATCHING THE FRONT RUNNERS"

"I will forgive George for Zandvoort if he takes out Max on lap 1 tomorrow"

No disaster that at all for Hamilton. Gets to draft Mad Max down to the first corner at which point George will, most likely, crash into Verstappen, allowing Hamilton a clear run to the finish!

"P3 is very handy in Mexico. Clean side of the grid, big run down to the first corner. Lewis will send it tomorrow"

"Let’s go for P1 and P2 tomorrow"

Good quali, definitely looking forward to the race tommorow.

"Best QUALI of the year so proud of everyone working so hard at the factory and at races to bring this car to the front again ! You guys are the best ! Can’t wait for tomorrow !"

Mercedes looking for its first win this season after best performance in qualifying

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will be looking for that elusive first win for Mercedes this season at the 2022 F1 Mexican GP. The Silver Arrows have been unable to win a race this season, getting a best result of P2 multiple times.The team missed out narrowly last weekend in Austin when Max Verstappen pipped Hamilton in the final few laps to go on and win the race.

Meanwhile, fans have pointed out the advantage of starting third at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. The driver who starts third gets the slipstream to the first corner, which is very important on a high downforce track like this. Starting P3 also gets to start on the clean part of the track with better grip unlike P2 which starts on the dirt side of the track.

Hamilton, who will be starting third, has previously won on the track in 2016 and 2019. He is looking for his first win this season to break Michael Schumacher's record of winning a race for 15 consecutive seasons. The Mercedes driver is currently tied with the German legend for the record and a win in the final three races will enable the Briton to take over the record.

