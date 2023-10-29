2023 F1 Mexican GP: Race predictions

The grid for the 2023 F1 Mexican GP is set and we will have the two Ferrari start from the front row. The entire weekend has been a rollercoaster ride for everyone, including the teams and the drivers. On one day it appears that one team has the edge and then on the very next day it flips on its head.

Even in qualifying, until Charles Leclerc's first lap in Q3, there weren't many that picked him to be the driver who would start the 2023 F1 Mexican GP in pole position.

Well, here we are then. We have Leclerc in pole position followed by Carlos Sainz on the front row. The Ferrari duo are followed by Max Verstappen in P3 and Daniel Ricciardo of all people in P4.

So what can we expect from the race? Let's take a look.

#1 Max Verstappen wins the 2023 F1 Mexican GP

Looking at the long-run pace on Friday (and hoping that at least this does not show major fluctuations), Max Verstappen's primary challenger was going to be Lando Norris. The race pace was very close for both the drivers and there was a possibility of a strong battle between the two.

Compared to Ferrari and Mercedes, Red Bull is just too far ahead, and even though Verstappen starts the race behind them, there is every opportunity for him to just make up places as the race continues.

Unless Verstappen encounters a reliability issue, he will win the 2023 F1 Mexican GP.

#2 A Ferrari on the podium is a possibility

Charles Leclerc is coming off a race in Austin where he went from pole to P6 in the race due to a lack of pace and poor strategy.

This time, however, with McLaren just too far behind there is a possibility of at least one of the two Ferrari drivers to make it to the podium.

Leclerc especially will be hoping to nail the start and then take it from there because that is arguably the most vulnerable part of the 2023 F1 Mexican GP.

#3 Daniel Ricciardo will drop down the order

A P4 start in an AlphaTauri is remarkable for Daniel Ricciardo and he has put his name in the hat when it comes to the primary contenders vying for Sergio Perez's seat at Red Bull.

Having said that, it's just hard to expect the AlphaTauri to continue to compete with the likes of Red Bulls, Ferraris, and Mercedes in a race. A P4 start is great but expect the Australian to drop a few positions as the race continues.

#4 Sergio Perez gets a podium

In all fairness, Sergio Perez has not looked as bad as compared to his earlier races. He was less than two-tenths down on his teammate Max Verstappen which is more than desirable. Having said that, Daniel Ricciardo's striking form for the 2023 F1 Mexican GP has taken the shine off Sergio now.

All of this still could fall back in the Mexican's lap if he has a clean race. There is a very high probability that the driver ends up on the podium. He has shown a strong race pace and in the best-case scenario, he only has the Ferraris up front to contend with.

We're backing a Perez podium at the 2023 F1 Mexican GP and that should buy him a few more races for the Austrian team.

#5 Mercedes and McLaren won't get one

Mercedes and McLaren have featured prominently in the podium battles in recent races. The two teams even featured in a battle for the win in Austin. This weekend, however, it would be hard for either of the two teams to fight or secure a podium at the 2023 F1 Mexican GP.

The drivers have just qualified too far behind to be in the fight. Lewis Hamilton is arguably the dark horse amongst all of them but it's going to be an uphill climb for all of them.