"Binotto warned us; 100% fake"- Fans give mixed reactions to Red Bull allegedly exceeding F1's budget cap last season

According to reports that emerged on Friday, Red Bull are one of the few teams that exceeded the budget cap in the 2021 season.

The budget cap was $145 million for all of the teams last year, and supposedly Aston Martin & Red Bull are the two teams that breached it. With last year's budget recap due next week, it could pose a problem for the two teams.

Although the punishment for this is still unknown, personnel from the FIA spoke to the media. They said:

“The FIA is currently finalising the assessment of the 2021 financial data submitted by all Formula 1 teams. Alleged breaches of the Financial Regulations, if any, will be dealt with according to the formal process set out in the regulations.”

Last year was the first time a budget cap was introduced in F1. This restricted the teams from having upgrades up to a given cost, and any upgrade after reaching that budget was not allowed. The sole purpose of this budget cap was to restrict the top teams from upgrading too much. That, in turn, would help smaller teams to upgrade better, making the sport more competitive.

This year, the cap was reduced further down to $140 million. However, alterations were made after protests from top teams like Red Bull, as they justified it through inflation.

Fans react to alleged reports about Red Bull breaching the budget cap

Since the rumors came out, fans have been all over social media; defending or blaming the team. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

The possible punishment for any of the teams breaching the cap is unknown, but speculations say that it could be a hefty fine at best. If that happens, it will not affect Red Bull's performance this year against Ferrari or Mercedes.

At the same time, things could go south for Aston Martin (given the reports are true), since they are a much smaller team and are already suffering with their car this year.

