Compatriots Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher were both knocked out of Q1 in Mexico after posting identical times. The two German drivers were locked into a battle to exit Q1 but after posting the same time, were pushed out by Schumacher's teammate Kevin Magnussen.

Fans were quick to take to social media, commenting on the rare occurrence of posting the same time by the two compatriots. Some of the best tweets were:

"Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher matched exactly on their lap times! And they're both out in Q1. Besties!"

"If we go down, then we go down together."

"Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher seeing they finished on the same time bit both went out in q1"

"Mick Schumacher & Sebastian Vettel setting the exact same time during Q1… but both are out of Q1"

Fans also made fun of the slow Aston Martin after Vettel expressed his disappointment with the car on the team radio upon failing to exit Q1. Fans tweeted:

"Sebastian Vettel with 2 tractors behind him!"

"fu**ing hell hopefully next years car is better than this"

"What did you do to the car, it was looking good in the last few weeks.. this is embarrassing."

"again it will sad ending for seb ahhhhhhh aston martin stabbed us"

"Soooo close :( We're back to reality i guess"

"it's not what we wanted but tomorrow will be better"

Back to reality for Sebastian Vettel after US GP dream run

Four-time world champion Vettel had a great race in Austin last weekend, finishing 8th right behind Fernando Alonso. The German had a battle for the ages with Kevin Magnussen's Haas, overtaking him in the last corner on the final lap. Magnussen was all praise for the German in the post-race interview, calling it the best bit of driving he has been involved in.

Fans, however, have now called his poor performance in Mexico a reality check. The German driver had a good run of races. He finished in the points in the last three races and managed to push Aston Martin out of last place in the constructors championship. Vettel will be taking part in his final race in Mexico after finishing second in 2018 and 2019 in his Ferrari.

Aston Martin are currently seventh in the constructors championship, just three points behind sixth-placed Alfa Romeo. A good performance in the final three races will help the Silverstone-based outfit move up in the standings.

