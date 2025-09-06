Fans online reacted furiously to Ferrari's explanation of why Lewis Hamilton did not give Charles Leclerc a tow in the final part of the Italian GP qualifying. Team boss Fred Vasseur claimed that the Monegasque didn't ask for such a thing, as he "understood the position Hamilton was in".

Ad

It was a bizarre showing from the Ferrari team in the final running during Q3 of qualifying at Monza, and Hamilton came out behind Leclerc, even though the former has a grid penalty for the race on Sunday (September 7).

Only Charles Leclerc could have possibly achieved pole position in front of the Tifosi, but the Italian team chose to send him out in front anyway. After the session, team boss Fred Vasseur reflected on this by saying:

Ad

Trending

"I think Charles understood the position Lewis was in, so he didn't ask for a tow." [via Sky Sports]

Vasseur also claimed that the Ferrari team chose to focus more on preparing the out lap instead of focusing on a tow during the final part in qualifying.

Leclerc and Ferrari fans shared their reactions to this explanation by the team boss, with many sharing their fury at the decision via social media.

Ad

"pit wall of cowards is the problem," said one fan.

SF @lubbers__ pitwall of cowards is the problem

Ad

"Translation: Fred is a coward," stated another user.

FergiesRightRef @FergiesRightRef Translation: Fred is a coward.

Ad

"Trying to save face with your other driver😭😭😭 this ****ing team," said another fan.

Scube @ScuderiaBuckeye Trying to save face with your other driver😭😭😭 this ****ing team

Ad

Here are some additional reactions:

"Fred is a coward should have let him go," claimed another user.

FAIAAZ FARDIN @Faiaaz9000 Fred is a coward should have let him go

Ad

"So if he didn't ask for that, they're ok with blowing up the Pole or front row opportunity," questioned another fan.

Nire @Nire9185 So if he didnt ask for that they're ok with blowing up the Pole or front row opportunity

Ad

"Fred is such a coward. if you make these dumb *** decisions then stand your ground and don’t put it on your driver," stated another user.

bru @sandyIovebot Fred is such a coward. if you make these dumb *** decisions then stand your ground and don’t put it on your driver

Ad

Ferrari's strategy had no payout at all as Leclerc missed out on a front row start by just over a tenth of a second, and Hamilton ended the session in fifth, meaning he was demoted down to 10th due to his five-place grid penalty.

Charles Leclerc "disappointed but not surprised" after qualifying in fourth for the Italian GP

Charles Leclerc after qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Charles Leclerc told members of the media that he was "disappointed but not surprised" after qualifying in fourth for the Italian GP. The 27-year-old explained that he maximized the performance of his SF-25, but Max Verstappen's Red Bull and the McLarens were simply too quick.

Ad

After the disappointing session on Saturday, Leclerc claimed that he "couldn't do much more".

"Yeah, disappointed but not surprised. It was always going to be very difficult to fight with the top three. We knew that the Red Bull and the McLaren had something more than us for this weekend, and unfortunately that proved to be the case," said Leclerc. [via Formula1.com]

Ad

"Not much we can do more, especially in a Qualifying like this. I think the lap was great and I couldn’t do much more," he added.

Charles Leclerc did manage to claim a sensational victory after starting from P4 at the 2024 Italian GP, meaning not all hope is lost for the Ferrari driver. But overtaking all of the top three in the drivers' championship will be nowhere near an easy task.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More