"Yet they were only booing Verstappen; Booed specifically at Max and not George"- Fans react to Ferrari boss' defense of Tifosi's booing at F1 Italian GP

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto recently responded to the Tifosi booing Max Verstappen after he won the 2022 F1 Italian GP. He said that they were not booing Max Verstappen but the FIA for messing up the end of the race.

The Grand Prix finished under Safety Car conditions, denying Charles Leclerc of Ferrari a chance to fight for the win in the closing stages of the race. The Tifosi were livid at the FIA and Red Bull as the ending was in stark contrast to the 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP. In the race last year, Max Verstappen was given a single lap after the Safety Car ended to fight for the win, which he ultimately achieved.

The Ferrari boss's excuse was not accepted by Verstappen's fans, who pointed out that only the Dutchman was booed and not George Russell, who finished third.

Here are some fan tweets reacting to Binotto's excuses:

David¹ @david12mann @formularacers_ But yet they were only booing verstappen? @formularacers_ But yet they were only booing verstappen?

"But yet they were only booing verstappen?"

shaff @utd_03 @formularacers_ But they booed specifically at Max and not George? @formularacers_ But they booed specifically at Max and not George? 😂

"But they booed specifically at Max and not George?"

CFCDan @DannCFC21 @formularacers_ Then why didn't they continue the booing when George or Charles came to talk 🤨 @formularacers_ Then why didn't they continue the booing when George or Charles came to talk 🤨

millo53 @millo53_ @formularacers_ Just conveniently started booing when max was getting interviews tho @formularacers_ Just conveniently started booing when max was getting interviews tho 💀

Lau @xlaux3 @formularacers_ people started booing as soon as the race ended and only stopped when Charles got on the podium and when the drivers celebrated with champagne. @formularacers_ people started booing as soon as the race ended and only stopped when Charles got on the podium and when the drivers celebrated with champagne.

declan @declan026 @formularacers_ thats why they started when max started speaking and stopped when Charles came on. @formularacers_ thats why they started when max started speaking and stopped when Charles came on.

GS_ASAP - George Saddington @GeorgeSaddingt7

2) they literally booed as max was walking out, no booeing towards Russell @formularacers_ 1) as if leclerc was gonna beat max.2) they literally booed as max was walking out, no booeing towards Russell @formularacers_ 1) as if leclerc was gonna beat max.2) they literally booed as max was walking out, no booeing towards Russell 👀

Nick @Nick_Collins_86 @formularacers_ They might well have booed the fia earlier, but when Max's interview started they were 100% booing max. @formularacers_ They might well have booed the fia earlier, but when Max's interview started they were 100% booing max.

Ferrari boss accepts team has not been the best this season

Mattia Binotto attended the Saturday press conference of the 2022 F1 Italian GP. He shared his views on Charles Leclerc claiming pole position and how special it was to race in Monza, the hometown of the Prancing Horse. Upon being asked what to expect from Ferrari, he replied that it has been a disappointing year for the Italian outfit.

"What can they expect? I think if we look back at our last races, the last three, it has not been great. It was not great on the Sunday in Hungary. It has not been great at all in Spa, which somehow is a track that is the most similar to the one of Monza. And it has not been great on the Sunday once again in Zandvoort. So it's not our best moment in terms of form."

The Italian outfit have one of the best cars on the grid this season, but strategic mistakes have cost them a lot. With six races to go, they are looking to close the distance to Red Bull while also keeping Mercedes at bay.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12