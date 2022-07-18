"Nico Rosberg is such a c*ckwomble"- Fans take a dig at former F1 world champion over his 'unnecessary obsession' with Lewis Hamilton

Nico Rosberg has garnered criticism from Lewis Hamilton fans due to his remarks about the latter on his IG live.

In one of his IG lives, the former world champion was questioned on whether he was rooting against Lewis Hamilton due to his previous rivalry with the Mercedes driver. Rosberg joked that, on the contrary, he wanted him to win because the more successful Hamilton is in F1, the better his win over the seven-time world champion appears.

When the comment went public on social media, many fans attacked the 2016 F1 champion, questioning his constant need to speak about his former teammate and rival. Here are some of the more interesting reactions on Twitter to Rosberg's comments:

“Nico Rosberg is such a c*ckwomble!! Even in retirement Lewis Hamilton lives in this guys head rent free!!!’’

“Rosberg…. Now theres a guy who made a career from an obsession of a past team mate, he knows he was better than him. He knows Hamilton car failures are the only reason he won his championship, that’s why he upped an quit! He’s not bitter at all’’

MicroBox of X @microboxofx @SkySportsF1 Rosberg…. Now theres a guy who made a career from an obsession of a past team mate, he knows he was better than him. He knows Hamilton car failures are the only reason he won his championship, that’s why he upped an quit! He’s not bitter at all 🤦‍♂️ @SkySportsF1 Rosberg…. Now theres a guy who made a career from an obsession of a past team mate, he knows he was better than him. He knows Hamilton car failures are the only reason he won his championship, that’s why he upped an quit! He’s not bitter at all 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/7616fL3q8E

“me discussing the hamilton-rosberg rivalry like i was present’’

mon coeur @ruebrina me discussing the hamilton-rosberg rivalry like i was present me discussing the hamilton-rosberg rivalry like i was present https://t.co/aBpi0HAkye

“Nico Rosberg if 2 seconds went by without mentioning his world title win over Lewis Hamilton in 2016’’

Heros @HKaikajian Nico Rosberg if 2 seconds went by without mentioning his world title win over Lewis Hamilton in 2016: Nico Rosberg if 2 seconds went by without mentioning his world title win over Lewis Hamilton in 2016: https://t.co/PjSeFzLmVz

“He’s so obsessed bro if I had this dedication in life, all my problems will be solved’’

hifzah✨| LEWIS 💜 @violet_graffiti He's so obsessed bro if I had this dedication in life, all my problems will be solved He's so obsessed bro if I had this dedication in life, all my problems will be solved https://t.co/Ug4B898xFQ

“Lord, send me someone who is as obsessed with me and nico is with Lewis. I know I am asking for the impossible, but I look forward to a miracle.’’

Lord Akoroth @lordakoroth @violet_graffiti Lord, send me someone who is as obssesed with me and nico is with Lewis. I know I am asking for the impossible, but I look forward to a miracle. @violet_graffiti Lord, send me someone who is as obssesed with me and nico is with Lewis. I know I am asking for the impossible, but I look forward to a miracle.

“The triggering Nico causes is so infectious, You MF’s just can't deal with it. Tandem ride with Nico and #Lap58’’

“He most likely said this because he was criticised for daring to say something not positive about LH. This is his defense. Btw, last week Naomi Schiff got compared to Rosberg for saying something that looked negative about LH. The LH44 cult is on a roll.’’

WimboFormula1 @Formula1Wimbo



Btw, last week Naomi Schiff got compared to Rosberg for saying something that looked negative about LH.



The LH44 cult is on a roll. 🤦‍♂️ @violet_graffiti He most likely said this because he was criticised for daring to say something not positive about LH. This is his defense.Btw, last week Naomi Schiff got compared to Rosberg for saying something that looked negative about LH.The LH44 cult is on a roll. 🤦‍♂️ @violet_graffiti He most likely said this because he was criticised for daring to say something not positive about LH. This is his defense.Btw, last week Naomi Schiff got compared to Rosberg for saying something that looked negative about LH.The LH44 cult is on a roll. 🤦‍♂️

“Is this that Nico Rosberg who beat Lewis Hamilton to the World championship in 2016 with equal machinery?’’

IM_055 @055_im @violet_graffiti Is this that Nico Rosberg who beat Lewis Hamilton to the World championship in 2016 with equal machinery? @violet_graffiti Is this that Nico Rosberg who beat Lewis Hamilton to the World championship in 2016 with equal machinery?

“Well.. Actually he is the only one able to put up a fight against lewis. All other drivers where companions rather than teammates, him included. So yeah, of course he has to be happy. Max would ve destroyed lewis under same cars’’

Sebastian @CaraRota07 @violet_graffiti Well.. Actually he is the only one able to put up a fight against lewis. All other drivers where companions rather than teammates, him included. So yeah, of course he has to be happy. Max would ve destroyed lewis under same cars @violet_graffiti Well.. Actually he is the only one able to put up a fight against lewis. All other drivers where companions rather than teammates, him included. So yeah, of course he has to be happy. Max would ve destroyed lewis under same cars

Nico Rosberg shares a timeline of the breakdown of his relationship with Lewis Hamilton

In a recent interview with Eurosport.de, Nico Rosberg chronicled why and when his relationship with Hamilton went south and pointed at the 2014 F1 season when they had a car capable of fighting for the title. He said:

“It happened immediately when we were fighting for the World Championship, not before. But that’s always the case – when you’re fighting for success in every race and for titles, it doesn’t work anymore. No, it was a build-up from one race to the next. If you want to decide the World Championship for yourself, you can’t play ‘peace, joy, pancake’. You have to test limits and go into grey areas to win. Especially when two drivers are at such a high level. And then it often gets tight.”

After losing against Lewis Hamilton in 2014 and 2015, Nico Rosberg ultimately won the title in 2016 and closed the curtains on his career.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far