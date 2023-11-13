Felipe Massa expects Ferrari's support in Lewis Hamilton's 2008 F1 title lawsuit

Former F1 driver Felipe Massa recently said that he expects his former team Ferrari to support him in his legal case related to the 2008 Crashgate scandal.

Massa had claimed that he was "robbed of the title" by the sport and that the results from the 2008 Singapore GP should be voided, given the controversy surrounding the race. At the beginning of the year, he filed a lawsuit against the sport and has been seeking support from the F1 personnel in the paddock.

Speaking with RacingNews365, Felipe Massa said he hoped that the Italian team would support him as they "lost the championship together." He said:

"I am still expecting to be together and have support because, in the end, we lost the championship together. I love Ferrari, it is part of my heart and I am definitely a big fan and will be all my life for everything [that happened] during my time with the team, with the fans, the opportunities, and the dreams that I had."

"So I definitely expect it to be on my side, because we lost the championship together through the manipulation that happened. For the moment, they are quiet, but I really believe they will be on my side, and I really hope that is the case because that is the correct thing for what happened to us. What happened to me, happened to Ferrari as well."

Former F1 driver criticizes Ferrari for their multiple failures in 2023

Timo Glock pointed out that the number of failures experienced by Ferrari should not be happening to a top team.

Glock told RacingNews365:

"In Brazil, Leclerc was again a main story because of the fact he didn't make the start due to the hydraulic problem and subsequent crash. That just can't happen at a top team."

"If you compare it to Red Bull, they don't have problems on a technical level, and that is exactly what is going wrong with Ferrari. Ferrari needs to raise the level and understand how they can improve the car towards next year on every level."

The Prancing Horse is currently fighting against Mercedes for the P2 in the championship and finds itself 20 points behind, with two races to go. It would be difficult for them to overhaul the margin as it is difficult to predict the performance level of the Italian team.