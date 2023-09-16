Felipe Massa lashes out at Bernie Ecclestone for switching sides in legal case involving Lewis Hamilton's 2008 F1 title

Former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa has lashed out at Bernie Ecclestone for changing his stance in the legal case involving Lewis Hamilton's 2008 F1 title.

Massa started legal proceedings against the FIA and FOM last month. This came after former F1 chief executive Ecclestone stated in an interview earlier in the season that he knew about Crashgate in 2008 and chose not to act on it.

Since then, Massa has gone to court challenging Hamilton's first F1 title in 2008. He even called on the Briton's support as the latter has always championed the cause of the integrity of the sport.

Since then, however, Bernie Ecclestone has effectively retracted his initial statement, claiming that he didn't remember the interview. He has also questioned Felipe Massa's intentions for the legal case and claimed he's after monetary benefits.

Massa however is not having it. He recently spoke about Ecclestone switching sides, saying it might be because of the revelations that could come to light as part of the lawsuit. The Brazilian said (as per Motorsport.com):

"Ecclestone only decided to say something after he saw the seriousness of our case and that we will not accept this stain on the sport. He is probably afraid of everything that will come to light with the lawsuits. It doesn’t matter.

"As we have said several times, our objective is the trophy. We continue our battle for justice in sport."

Felipe Massa not Lewis Hamilton the true 2008 F1 world champion: CBA

Brazilian motorsport body CBA has also thrown its weight behind Felipe Massa in the 2008 F1 championship controversy.

The organization recently released a statement claiming that it was Massa who was the rightful winner of the 2008 title and not Lewis Hamilton. The statement said:

"The CBA and its president do not have any involvement, interest or benefits in possible economic, political or judicial claims. The president of the CBA considers the former Ferrari diver’s claim legitimate and pertinent.

"And, as a sportsman, the director believes the Brazilian is the true 2008 F1 World Champion."

The 2008 F1 championship was decided on the very last lap of the season when Lewis Hamilton overtook Timo Glock to become the world champion. The title was decided by just one point in a title battle that was very intense.

While whether the outcome of the title will change remains unknown, it has certainly opened a can of worms.