Fernando Alonso is '100% certain' to win another F1 title in a Red Bull or Mercedes, feels former F1 driver

Gerhard Berger believes Fernando Alonso deserves more titles to his name than the two he has achieved so far. The Austrian former F1 driver feels Alonso would have won more titles if he was in a dominant car.

Speaking to German publication Motorsport Magazin, Berger praised the Spaniard, saying:

“He’s a brilliant driver. Yes! I’m 100% certain! I have to say, with his talent, Alonso could have five world championship titles for me. After McLaren, he closed the doors a bit because, if he were in a Mercedes, he would have five world titles.”

As a former F1 driver, Berger felt the Spaniard lost good opportunities in the sport after his stint with McLaren, else he would have had multiple titles to his name. He also praised Fernando Alonso as one of the best drivers of his time.

Meanwhile, Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer revealed that their computers and analytics failed to explain why the Spaniard was so quick in Montréal. The 57-year-old spoke to the Spanish website AS about Fernando Alonso’s pace saying:

“It’s a very good question. With all the computers we have, and there are many, we are still trying to understand the differences. Part of the reason is that he was great in the rain, but he had already been quick on Friday. It wasn’t just Saturday. Another part is the circumstances, the track is drying up and there are many variables.”

Alpine reveal Fernando Alonso had a power unit leak in Montréal's main race

Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer revealed that Fernando Alonso’s power unit had a leak during the 2022 F1 Canadian GP but it was not bad enough to retire the car. While they believe their engine is equal in terms of power to the Mercedes engine, they feel the difference is in the aerodynamics.

Describing the engine problem on Alonso’s car in Montréal, Szafnauer said:

“I’m not sure it only happened to him. Although it looks like it. Fernando had a problem, a leak in the power unit, fortunately, it was not so serious that he retired.”

On the overall competence of Alpine’s package, Szafnauer said:

“The pace of the car in the rain was good. In the dry, we thought that we wouldn’t be as fast as Ferrari and Red Bull, but that we would be with Mercedes. Then they overtook us. But we must be realistic, we are not going to finish third in the Constructors’ Championship. I hope we can fight again with Mercedes, it’s a couple of tenths. The engines are even and the difference is in the aerodynamic load.”

Alpine will be bringing a new floor to the Silverstone circuit with minor updates. Their claims of being able to compete with Mercedes, however, might be an interesting sight to see if it manifests in its actuality.

