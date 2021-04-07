Fernando Alonso claims 2012 was his best year in Formula 1

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso returned to Formula 1 after a two-year hiatus. The Spaniard is widely regarded as one of the most naturally gifted drivers of his generation. Alonso is a 32-time Grand Prix winner. He also won the Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship in 2005 and 2006, ending Michael Schumacher and Ferrari's dominant reign in the sport.

Despite winning championships in 2005 and 2006, Fernando Alonso claimed that his best season in Formula 1 was 2012. Alonso finished as a runner-up to Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel, despite leading the championship at one stage by over 40 points.

According to Alonso, 2012 was his most complete season. He said that he gave 100% in all aspects while driving for Ferrari, which was not as competitive as the McLaren and Red Bull that year. Alonso said the following regarding his 2012 season:

"Maybe my best season in Formula 1 was 2012: it was my best season in terms of driving style, results, and max extraction from that Ferrari. I always think I put my 100 in 2012. This is not an easy thing. Formula 1 and sport is an uncertain science in general, it is impossible to plan how things will develop here."

I want to stay for at least two years: Fernando Alonso

Alonso has high hopes from Alpine. The team achieved three podiums last season, and the Spaniard is willing to give his 100% once again to take the Renault name to where it belongs. When asked about staying in Formula 1, Alonso said:

"I definitely want to stay for at least two years because I want to try the 2022 rules. We'll see how I feel from now on. I will also see how the vehicle will feel, because there are great hopes that the new regulations will be better tackled, that we will be able to fight another vehicle more closely"

🎙️"Formula 1'deki en iyi sezonum belki de 2012 yılıydı: Sürüş tarzı, sonuçlar ve o Ferrari'den maksimum çıkarabilme açısından en iyi sezonumdu. 2012'de her zaman 100'ümü ortaya koyduğumu düşünüyorum."



2012 was one of the best Formula 1 seasons in recent history. Alonso dragged his underpowered Ferrari into contention until the final race of the season in Brazil. His championship rival, Sebastian Vettel, had a spin on the very first lap of the race, almost handing the title to the Spaniard. However, Vettel came back from the early setback to finish P6 and snatch the title from Alonso's hands.