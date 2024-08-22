Fernando Alonso addresses the Adrian Newey to Aston Martin rumors

Fernando Alonso admits that working with a star designer like Adrian Newey would be a major boost for Aston Martin, although there's still a lot that the team needs to do. The Spaniard is on a multi-year contract with Aston Martin but has had to deal with some frustration due to the lack of progress within the team.

Alonso joined the team before the start of last season, and Aston Martin saw a remarkable jump in performance. During the 2023 F1 season, the 43-year-old secured multiple podium finishes and was a front-runner in the first half of the year. Despite that impressive start, the team has taken a step back since. It was the second-fastest team at the time but is currently the fifth-fastest team on the grid.

Even this season, whenever Aston Martin brings updates, it appears to take a step back instead of progressing. Amid all of this, in the background, Lawrence Stroll has been relentless in his pursuit of the biggest names in F1. According to multiple reports, Adrian Newey might be on his way to Silverstone to join the team.

When questioned about the same, Fernando Alonso was coy about the rumors and said that such a big name joining the team would certainly be a step up. He did, however, add that there's still a lot that needs to be done at Aston Martin before the team can be at the front. Talking to the media, including Sportskeeda, he said:

“In Monaco, I woke up and there was supposed to be a press conference to announce his arrival at Ferrari. The fact that Aston Martin is linked to the name of Newey is already a great honor. However, we have many things to resolve, and we cannot distract ourselves behind these rumors every time. If it happens, I will be happy, but I cannot dream or think about the future, I have to focus on the present.”

Fernando Alonso hoping for rain during Dutch GP

Fernando Alonso feel that rain could be fortuitous for the team as it could open up some strategic options and maybe yield a big result as well. Aston Martin is placed 5th in the constructors' championship standings, and that's where it more or less finds itself in the pecking order as well.

Unfortunately, the car is too far behind the top 4, which makes it hard to be a factor in the battle for the podium. Talking to the media about the team's prospects, Fernando Alonso said:

"We are fighting for 9th and 10th place. The goal must be to get into Q3 and fight for points, and we have not always succeeded. The teams in front finish 30 to 45 seconds ahead of us. Only with a retirement of one of these cars can we aspire to something more"

Fernando Alonso drove a brilliant race at the Dutch GP last season when he secured a P2 finish in the Aston Martin. The driver got a result based on canny decision-making and the ability to just be fearless in the rain while others made mistakes. He will be hoping for a strong showing this weekend, as overcast conditions could be a factor once again.

