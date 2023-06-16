Fernando Alonso addresses the chilling post-race interview in Barcelona as he looks ahead to Aston Martin's prospects this weekend

Fernando Alonso addressed his post-race interview in Spain where he said that Aston Martin would be stronger at every race thereon. The Spaniard claims that he wanted to highlight that his team's performance in Spain was an outlier and that every race going forward will be strong for the British team.

The Silverstone-based team had a dismal outing in Spain, with Alonso failing to show his world-class driving skills. The Spaniard struggled immensely on his first stint, with the AMR23 reportedly struggling with tire degradation.

To add to their struggles, Aston Martin's rivals this season, Mercedes, made great strides to the front with their recent upgrades. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished P2 and P3, respectively, with Russell plowing through the field from P12.

Clarifying his previous statement, Fernando Alonso said in Canada:

"I think it was more the reaction after Barcelona, knowing that probably was more a one-off, that we were uncompetitive, than being in Canada, you know, our best chance."

"I think we will be, hopefully, on a very competitive position all throughout the year, and maybe only Barcelona being a little bit out of pace. So that's the hope."

Max Verstappen on a trait that he shares with Fernando Alonso

Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso set themselves apart from the rest of the grid by their ability to focus on multiple aspects beyond racing, according to Verstappen. However, he does not believe that Lewis Hamilton falls into the same category, leading to some criticism from fans.

Throughout the Spanish Grand Prix weekend, the two-time World Champion demonstrated his exceptional attention to even the minutest details from the cockpit. This was evident when he skillfully picked up on the sound of a ringing phone during a conversation with his race engineer.

RBR Daily @RBR_Daily 🗣️ | Max Verstappen compliments Fernando Alonso



"I want Fernando Alonso to win a race this year. He deserves it."



"I like him, he's a real driver, he never gives up. He's spent many years where he had a car that he was only in the middle of, but he's an animal." 🗣️ | Max Verstappen compliments Fernando Alonso"I want Fernando Alonso to win a race this year. He deserves it.""I like him, he's a real driver, he never gives up. He's spent many years where he had a car that he was only in the middle of, but he's an animal." https://t.co/azXqaP2NR6

Despite the intense action of the second free practice session in Barcelona, Verstappen's sharpness allowed him to identify the distinct ringtone of Marko's phone in the background. His ability to effortlessly recognize and acknowledge this detail showcased his remarkable attentiveness.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Verstappen talked about this ability and how Fernando Alonso shares it. He said:

“I do like to think that having extra capacity is a big advantage in F1 as well. You cannot train that kind of thing. Only a few drivers have it. For me, definitely Fernando [Alonso] - I can feel that, from the way he operates in the car, picking up on little things, showing this extra capacity - still driving at the limit but thinking about other stuff as well."

It will be interesting to watch the two mammoths duel in Canada this weekend.

