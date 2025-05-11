Fernando Alonso announces passing away of his long-time physio Fabri

Fernando Alonso mourned the loss of his long-time physiotherapist Fabrizio Borra through an emotional Instagram post. The two-time world champion thanked Borra for transforming him into a better person throughout their long-term relationship.

Alonso, a two-time world champion and the oldest driver on the grid currently, started his career back in 2001 with Minardi and Renault. Over the last two decades, he raced for a lot of teams, including McLaren, Ferrari, and Aston Martin.

Meanwhile, the one person who closely watched Alonso's journey from being a rookie to being a two-time champion was his physiotherapist, Fabrizio Borra. Unfortunately, Borra, 64, has passed away, and Alonso paid a tribute to him through a moving social media message. He said that he will miss Borra and thanked him for making his life better. The Spanish driver also referred to Fabrizio as his constant luck throughout his 20+ year career.

"I'll miss you, Fabri. Every single day. Thank you for teaching me so much and making me a better person and athlete. My whole career with you has been the biggest luck I could have 👬🏻. ❤️ Rest in peace, brother ❤️️." Alonso said (translated from Italian).

Fabrizio Borra had been working with Fernando Alonso since 2001. He occasionally appeared on trackside to witness his client's success. Apart from the 43-year-old driver, Borra also worked at a clinic where he served high-profile clients such as Michael Schumacher and MotoGP's Andrea Dovizioso, and even elite cyclists like Tadej Pogacar.

Though the cause of Borra's death is yet unknown, Alonso is mourning the loss of a long-time ally and confidant as he deals with the hectic schedule of the 2025 F1 season.

Fernando Alonso on the possibility of Adrian Newey fixing the 2025 season challenger

Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin Announce The Arrival Of Adrian Newey - Source: Getty

Aston Martin roped in celebrated design engineer Adrian Newey after the latter quit Red Bull to end his 20-year association with the team. Moreover, Newey's first act of business is to build the 2026 season car as per the new regulations.

However, with the Astons struggling to fix the 2025 season challenger, Fernando Alonso said it's not Newey's job to touch the AMR25 since he didn't build it in the first place. Talking to Motorsportweek in Miami, he said,

“I think he would probably have preferred even joining the team one year ago and starting in ’26. So even for the ’26 project, I’m sure that he thinks it’s late. So, I understand completely that he needs to focus only on next year’s car. He didn’t make this year’s car, he didn’t touch the car, and he didn’t design the car, so I don’t think it’s up to him to fix the car."

Fernando Alonso is one of the four drivers who are yet to score a point this season. Moreover, with 14 points in six races, Aston Martin is placed P7 in the constructors' championship.

