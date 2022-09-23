"He is also a politician"- Aston Martin boss on why Fernando Alonso can be an asset in 2023 F1 season

Earlier this year, in August, Fernando Alonso announced his plans to move to Aston Martin in 2023 for the next two seasons, replacing the retiring Sebastian Vettel. The Spaniard has always had a strong presence in the teams he has raced for.

Marc Surer, a former F1 driver-turned-TV commentator, has now warned Aston Martin that signing Alonso brought in many benefits but had its drawbacks too. Surer claimed that the two-time world champion has always been very demanding of his team and voiced his opinions to the team without fear. He said:

“He is fully motivated, he pushes the team and yes, he is also a politician. At the teams where he was before, there were always heads that rolled. Let’s see how it will be at Aston Martin now.”

Fernando Alonso has raced for multiple world championship-winning teams in the past, winning two drivers' championships with Renault in 2005 and 2006. He also came very close to winning the championship with McLaren in 2007 and with Ferrari in 2010, 2012, and 2014.

Despite these comments, Surer has said that it is likely the Spaniard will be successful in his new team because of how similar he is to team owner Lawrence Stroll. He feels that both want perfection and are ready to go the extra mile to achieve it.

Speaking about Stroll Sr. and Alonso, Surer said:

“I think the two are similarly wired, they want success by any means necessary. Stroll is happy when Alonso steps on the gas a bit – internally, too. I think the two of them are pulling in the same direction.”

Meanwhile, Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has also put his full support behind Fernando Alonso, stating that they want the Spaniard to not be polite with the team and ask difficult questions if it means they can improve.

Fernando Alonso has a similar driving style to Max Verstappen, according to new Aston Martin aerodynamicist

Aston Martin had roped in Dan Fallows, the former head of aerodynamics at Red Bull, in January of this year. Fallows was unable to provide much influence on this year's car but is expected to be instrumental for next year.

Speaking about Fallows, Marc Surer said:

“Dan Fallows was chief aerodynamicist at Red Bull, and Red Bull has the best aerodynamics in Formula 1, and if the long-time chief aerodynamicist at Red Bull is coming to Aston Martin, then things must be moving forward. I think that already gives hope for next year.”

Fallows also said that although he does not know Fernando Alonso well, the driving styles of the Spaniard and Max Verstappen are quite similar and it will be easy for him to design a car for the former.

