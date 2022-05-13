"I get rid of all of the bad luck already" - Fernando Alonso claims it's only 'a matter of time' before his good results appear

Fernando Alonso claims it is only a matter of time before he scores decent points for Alpine F1. The Spaniard has shown promising pace in 2022 but has managed to score only two points for his French team after being a victim of bad luck.

The two-time world champion believes his position in the championship does not reflect his level of competency, citing bad luck at almost every GP so far this year. Alonso claims the start of the 2022 season has been one of his best in the past 10 years. The driver scored two points in Bahrain's season opener, but since then has suffered DNFs at Jeddah and Imola, and finished outside the top-10 due to a penalty at the 2022 Miami GP.

Alonso spoke about his 2022 campaign, saying:

“It’s a matter of time that the result will come. I feel strong, I feel fast now. The car also feels good, so I’m really looking forward to each weekend.”

When asked if he believes in luck, the Spaniard said:

“Of course, yeah, good and bad. But, over 23 races, it compensates, so I think I get rid of all of the bad luck already.”

The driver believes he is competent in 2022, hailing it as his best start to a season in around 10 years. The 40-year-old went on to say:

“It obviously feels a little bit strange to have two points in the championship, after having probably my best start of the season in terms of competitiveness of the last 10 years, maybe from 2012. I was not as competitive as I felt in these first four races. We’ve been, I think, extremely unlucky with some of the events that happened.”

Martin Brundle claims Fernando Alonso had a 'clumsy and angry race' in Miami

F1 driver-turned-TV pundit Martin Brundle claims Fernando Alonso had an afternoon to forget in Miami. The Spaniard finished the race in P9 but was later demoted to P11 after receiving a five-second penalty for allegedly gaining time off the track in his battle against Haas' Mick Schumacher. Brundle claimed that the 40-year-old was frustrated throughout the race, leading to two of his incidents, the other being with Pierre Gasly.

Tying in on Alonso's comments on his bad luck so far in 2022, Brundle also believes the Spaniard's lack of results has been the cause of his evident frustration in the new season. Writing in his column for Sky Sports, the Briton stated:

“Fernando Alonso had an angry and clumsy race to forget, making contact on a couple of occasions and taking penalties for both that and cutting the track to finish out of the points. He’s carrying a lot of frustration as this season unfolds with solid speed but only two points alongside his name from the first race of the season.”

Alonso will be on home turf at the upcoming 2022 Spanish GP with Alpine hoping for a double points finish from both drivers.

