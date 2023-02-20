Fernando Alonso claims Aston Martin launching real F1 car was appreciated by fans

Fernando Alonso recently spoke to fans about how Aston Martin wanted to reveal the real AMR23 F1 car. At several other car launch events, fans only get to witness the rendered version of the car or simply a new livery on an older car. Hence, the British team wanted to reveal the real car.

Speaking to the media, the Spaniard explained how Aston Martin's car launch must have been appreciated by fans since they showed the actual car instead of displaying a render or a show car with new livery and stickers. He said:

"I think the fans will appreciate that we launched the real car. It is sometimes disappointing to see a show car with different stickers, so this team is just more fair on everything."

Fernando Alonso's claim was also supported by Aston Martin's technical director Dan Fallows. He too spoke about how the team successfully placed all the parts together and revealed the real car in front of millions. Fallows further explained how the car shown at the launch event will be used for the shakedown and even for pre-season testing, with some minor adjustments. He said:

"We obviously have a very aggressive development programme. Although we’re restricted by the cost cap, we do want to be continually putting parts on the car as quickly as we possibly can. But we were very keen that the car we launched is the car that will shake down, and it will be with some very minor adjustments perhaps in Bahrain. That’s the key thing for us. I think it’s important to show to our fans that we do want them to see the real car."

Fernando Alonso positive for the 2023 F1 season with Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso is hopeful for the 2023 F1 season with Aston Martin. He was unable to perform at Alpine due to several reliability issues. Hence, after Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement from the sport, the Spaniard was quick to take his place at the British team. He said:

"Happy to finish this chapter [at Alpine] and start with new motivation. With Aston [Martin], their project is amazing what they are doing in terms of recruiting people, facilities, investment. So yeah, I think good times are coming.”

Though his last season with Alpine wasn't the best, Fernando Alonso still has a soft spot for his former team. Speaking about the team, he reminisced about how he spent nine years with the team and even won both of his world championships with them when they were called Renault. He said:

"Of course. I’m very grateful and I will always think of Alpine and Renault with good memories. We won the two championships, I spent nine years of my life in Formula 1 with Renault or Alpine, so I will be thankful always, and wishing them the best of luck next year [2023].”

