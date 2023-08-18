Fernando Alonso claims Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull’s prowess handed him one of the biggest regrets of his F1 career

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso mentioned that losing the two world championships to Sebastian Vettel in 2010 and 2012 was one of the biggest regrets of his career.

The Spaniard is considered one of the best drivers of all time because of his racecraft and longevity in the sport. Although despite his unquestionable skills and talent behind the wheel, he has only been able to rack up two titles.

However, Alonso was very close to winning in 2010 and 2012 while driving for Ferrari before losing to Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel.

While appearing on the High-Performance podcast, Fernando Alonso said:

“Winning a championship with Ferrari will probably be the first thing I choose if I can go back in time. 2010, 2012, we were within a few laps of winning the championship. That probably could have changed a little bit the outcome of many things, the history behind a few things."

“What I regret, for sure, was not to enjoy more my time, my career. I know that I am at the end of it. There’s a new life in a few years for me without driving and when I look back on my career I will see a lot of good things and good friendships and incredible experiences.

Fernando Alonso said:

“But it’s like I should have enjoyed [it] more. If I had the opportunity to live my exact life once more maybe I don’t change anything about my teams, with my choices or this Ferrari title."

"I would change to live a little bit more of all those moments and try to have more memories of those moments. I won the championship in Brazil in 2005 and 2006 and I hardly remember anything from those afternoons and nights which is sad.”

Fernando Alonso hails his move to Aston Martin as 'his best' decision

The Spanish driver switched teams ahead of the 2023 season when he joined Aston Martin from Alpine. As per Sky Sports, Fernando Alonso claimed that it was arguably the best move of his career and said:

"I came back to Formula 1 with what I always considered my family in Alpine, in Renault. And now the last decision which in everyone's opinion was the worst one, was to go for Aston Martin. It was the best one, arguably of my career. So that just shows the difficulty of choosing teams and lack of knowledge that everyone has at home."

Moving to the Aston Martin F1 team is proving to be a masterstroke from Fernando Alonso so far given their performances.