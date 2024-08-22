Fernando Alonso claps back at critics claiming 2024 as one of his worst seasons:"I have double the points of my teammate"

Fernando Alonso has clapped back at his critics claiming that the Spaniard has had the worst year of his career and pointing out the gap between him and his teammate. The 2024 F1 season hasn't been a vintage Alonso campaign. The driver started the season well, but there has been a dip in the level at which the usually performs.

A lot of it has been put down to the fact that the upgrades on the Aston Martin have made the car worse. As a result, Fernando Alonso and the team have been trying to find solutions to unlock more speed from the car. Whether that happens or not is another matter, but questions have been raised on Alonso's performances, which have taken a noticeable dip as well.

Talking to the media, including Sportskeeda, before the Dutch GP, the Spaniard clapped back at these suggestions and pointed to the fact that he has got almost twice the points that his teammate Lance Stroll has after the first half of the season. Responding to comments about his performance this season, the Spaniard said:

"Many consider this one of my worst seasons, but I have double the points of my teammate. And Lance Stroll is improving a lot, he was close to Vettel in the last year.

"There is about half a tenth between me and him. I don't know how many in F1 can say they have double the points of their teammate. I'm not happy, but the car has this potential. We fight with the midfield, but we still have a good haul of points”

Fernando Alonso on Adrian Newey potentially joining Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso was also questioned about the reports of Adrian Newey joining Aston Martin, to which the Spaniard said that it was already a great honor that the designer was being linked with the team.

The driver did, however, admit that Aston Martin have a lot of work to do before they could become a frontrunner. He said,

"The fact that Aston Martin is linked to the name of Newey is already a great honor.

"However, we have many things to resolve, and we cannot distract ourselves behind these rumors every time. If it happens, I will be happy, but I cannot dream or think about the future, but I have to focus on the present.”

Fernando Alonso's season has seen a slight dip in performance, which has coincided with the team losing its performance as well. Both the driver and the team will hope to put together a better run in the upcoming races following a disappointing run.

