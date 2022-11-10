Fernando Alonso is 'correct' about Max Verstappen's titles being more valuable than Lewis Hamilton's, feels Brazilian F1 world champion

Fernando Alonso's belief that Lewis Hamilton's World Championships are slightly less valuable than Max Verstappen's has found a supporter. Many would think that the Spaniard stated this because of his rivalry against Hamilton. Emerson Fittipaldi, a retired two-time F1 world champion, however, agreed with the statement as well.

During an interview, the Brazilian ex-driver was asked about Fernando Alonso's comments about Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's titles. Fittipaldi said:

“It is very difficult to analyse but the point that Fernando [Alonso] mentioned has merit because now it [F1] is extremely competitive. Much more than when Lewis was winning the championships, that was against his team-mate.”

“Now, you have Max who is against a lot of different people. If you think about it, yes, Fernando is correct. The level, the gap among the top five cars in any qualifying this year is very close. Much closer than when Lewis and Nico or Lewis and Bottas were there. They were quite superior to the field. Now the field is very close. I like it now.”

No one can deny how powerful the seven-time world champion was during his dominant years in the sport. The Mercedes car was extremely fast, so much so that the only competitors Lewis Hamilton had were his teammates. Hardly any other driver on the grid was able to catch Hamilton during the 2010s.

This is exactly why Alonso and Fittipaldi believe that the Brit's silverware doesn't have as much value as Max Verstappen's. Several competitors like Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and George Russell of Mercedes are up against Verstappen. Even though the Dutch driver is winning by quite some margin, the fight could intensify in the coming seasons.

F1 pundit believes only Lewis Hamilton can win against Max Verstappen next season

As the 2022 F1 season comes to an end, almost everyone has acknowledged how quick Max Verstappen is. After a crazy title fight in the 2021 F1 season, Anthony Davidson feels only Lewis Hamilton can truly challenge the Dutchman next season.

The former F1 driver said:

"The only person I can see that can mount a serious challenge is Lewis Hamilton."

The seven-time world champion seems to be the only driver who can challenge Max Verstappen. Even though age is catching up to him, Davidson believes that he can still give Verstappen a fair fight.

This year, we saw how Ferrari and Charles Leclerc stumbled down the points as Red Bull and Verstappen kept extending their lead. Although Mercedes have had a tough season overall, they have clawed their way back to podium finishes.

Although Charles Leclerc could also be a strong contender for next season, Ferrari's mishaps this season have forced many to think otherwise. Additionally, George Russell is also a strong favorite for next season as he has done phenomenally well alongside Hamilton.

