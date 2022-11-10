How many times has Ferrari won F1 constructors' championship?

Ferrari are arguably the most successful team in F1 history by a large margin. They're also one of the oldest teams on the grid, clinching several world championships, both drivers' and constructors'. Despite their woes and mishaps in the 2022 season, they are at the very top when it comes to the entire history of the sport.

Amongst all the teams on the grid, Ferrari has the highest number of World Championships with 16 Constructors' titles and 15 Drivers' titles. They won their first Constructors' Championship in 1961 with Phill Hill, Richie Ginther, and Wolfgang von Trips as their drivers. From there, the Maranello-based F1 team kept winning multiple titles in the 70s and 80s.

After about a decade of drought during the late 80s and 90s, the team won another Constructors' title which kickstarted their reign of dominance with the legendary driver, Michael Schumacher. Along with him, Jean Todt and Ross Brawn steered the team, winning title after title for six years straight. During this time, the team won six Constructors' Championships, and Schumacher won five Drivers' Championships.

In the 2007 and 2008 seasons, Ferrari won their last titles, with Kimi Raikkonen crowned as the Drivers' Champion in 2007. Ever since then, they have been unable to win either of the championships, despite being the front-runners. Red Bull reigned supreme during the late 2000s followed by Mercedes dominating the sport for eight years.

Charles Leclerc urges Ferrari to focus on the rest of the season

At the start of the 2022 F1 season, Ferrari were favorites to win both titles as their pace was phenomenal. We saw some of the best battles between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen. Sadly, several mishaps and problems came their way as the season progressed.

Red Bull and Max Verstappen kept improving as Ferrari gradually lost both Constructors' and Drivers' Championships to them. Since there are still a few races left in the 2022 F1 season, Charles Leclerc expressed how the team should focus on what's ahead and not get affected by the criticism around them.

The Monegasque driver said:

"I don't focus on that. I'm pretty sure that there's a lot of negativity around us, but I don't think we should focus on that. This is not going to help us go anywhere. I think we just should focus on our things."

The Prancing Horse team looked the strongest after a very long time. Although Leclerc has gone through a lot of difficulties this season, he wants to look ahead and end the season on a high note.

As Mercedes gradually improves its car performance and jumps back into the podium spots, the remaining two races can be quite difficult for the Maranello-based team.

