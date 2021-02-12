Fernando Alonso undergoes minor surgery

Fernando Alonso, the former two-time world champion met with an accident whilst riding on the outskirts of Lugano on Thursday. The Alpine F1 Team driver was hospitalized following the crash.

The team provided an update on Twitter yesterday stating that the Spaniard was "conscious and well in himself."

Alpine F1 Team Statement pic.twitter.com/ateZJHITxj — Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) February 11, 2021

In the latest update issued by the team, Alpine stated that medics had discovered a fracture in Alonso's upper jaw and conducted corrective surgery on the same.

Fernando Alonso will remain under observation for the next 48 hours and is expected to be fully operational to undertake preparation for the season.

Alpine F1 Team Statement pic.twitter.com/P2yXlpyCBj — Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) February 12, 2021

According to Motorsport.com, the Spaniard is currently recuperating at a hospital in Bern, Switzerland, and will be undergoing further examinations.

Following a two-year sabbatical, Fernando Alonso is expected to return to F1 this season, partnering Esteban Ocon at the Alpine F1 Team.

There will, however, be question marks around Fernando Alonso's fitness and health as pre-season testing is just four weeks away, while the first race of the season, at Bahrain, is in six weeks.

In the event that Alonso is unable to recover in time, Alpine could use the services of their reserve driver Sergey Sirotkin.

Advertisement

Fernando Alonso's much-awaited comeback

Alonso, in his prime, was considered one of the best drivers on the grid. He won the 2005 and 2006 titles with Renault and finished as runner-up more than once.

He took a break from the sport at the end of 2018, citing a lack of motivation and looking, instead, to pursue other ambitions in motorsport.

Following the departure of Daniel Ricciardo at Renault and the subsequent change in regulations planned for 2022, Fernando Alonso decided to make a return to F1.

Given his time away from the sport, question marks were raised by both the fans and the media about how a return to the pinnacle of motorsport might pan out.

Michael Schumacher, one of the greatest drivers in Formula One history, famously made a return to F1 with Mercedes in 2010 after having retired in 2006. The results for the German were hardly flattering and he was soundly beaten by his teammate Nico Rosberg in all three seasons.

Alonso will be looking to avoid a similar outcome against teammate Esteban Ocon, a bright, young prospect and a former Mercedes prodigy.

With Fernando Alonso still under observation for the next two days, we at Sportskeeda wish the Spaniard a swift recovery.