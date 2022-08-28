"You just had to have the right country to watch Formula 1" - Fernando Alonso on difficulties in following the sport as a kid 

Fernando Alonso opened up about the difficulties he experienced following F1 as a kid. The two-time world champion recalled that he had to follow the sport using a satellite service that was outside Spain as the country didn't have any coverage at the time.

Fernando Alonso is now the grid's most experienced driver, having made his debut in 2001. The driver has witnessed the sport change in numerous ways, right from engine types to the way it is currently being promoted on social media. The personal side of F1 was a lot more private and elusive before Liberty Media took over the sport in late 2016, giving fans social media access into the lives of their favorite drivers.

In a press conference ahead of the 2022 Belgian GP, Fernando Alonso reflected on the current state of the sport, saying:

“We have more access to everything now, compared to the past. I think we always follow Formula 1, and even when we were kids, and we were racing in go-karts, we still you know watching television and Ayrton Senna and all our idols. But it was very difficult to get more info about Formula 1, you just had to have the right country to watch Formula 1. In Spain, for example, we didn't have any coverage. So we have to find RTL or some satellite to follow Formula 1.”

Fernando Alonso not targeting podium despite securing P3 at Spa

Fernando Alonso set the sixth-fastest pace in qualifying, but will be starting the race on the second row in P3 as Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, and teammate Esteban Ocon will be taking engine penalties and starting at the back of the grid.

The Alpine driver had a decent qualifying session, having outperformed both the Mercedes cars and the McLaren of Lando Norris, and is set to start the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix behind pole-sitter Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez. However, given Mercedes' proven race pace over the last couple of weekends prior to the summer break, the Alpine driver admitted that he expects no better than a top-five or a top-six result this weekend.

The Spaniard said post-qualifying:

“Feels great, P2 in Canada, P3 here. Hopefully, we have a clean race and can maximize the position. It was a good day. Realistically we should aim for top-five, top-six. We’re starting third but Mercedes normally is very strong on the race pace so I think they could eventually be faster and Max [Verstappen] even starting at the back is super fast and he will come eventually in the race.”

Matt Gallagher @MattyWTF1 I am so ready for some Fernando Alonso shenanigans from P3 on the grid today I am so ready for some Fernando Alonso shenanigans from P3 on the grid today

Alonso has not appeared on the podium since the 2021 Qatar GP, where he appeared alongside Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Fans of the two-time world champion are eagerly hoping for a podium finish for the Alpine driver before he switches to Aston Martin in 2023.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anmol Gandhi